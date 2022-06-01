Arkansas Baseball leads nation in accumulative attendance

The Southeastern Conference is arguably the best conference in the nation for college baseball. Fans of each university pack out each and every home game for their favorite teams, creating an atmosphere that will be hard to find elsewhere in the country.

The facts are in the numbers, as the SEC rules attendance per game, with the conference filling the top-5 spots in accumulative attendance.

The cream of the crop? Arkansas Baseball.

Through 15 weeks of college baseball action in the 2022 season, Arkansas leads the nation in attendance, with four other SEC programs not far behind them.

Arkansas Baseball played 35 games at Baum-Walker Stadium this season, averaging 10,376 tickets sold per game, adding up to a total of 363,160 fans who paid to watch a home game this season.

The Razorbacks went 28-7 at home this season. Some of the highlights at Baum-Walker Stadium this season included two SEC sweeps of Kentucky and LSU, going 16-3 against nonconference foes, and the appearance of “rally raccoon” during game one of the Vanderbilt series on May 13.

Arkansas Baseball will continue their season in the Stillwater Regional this weekend, hosted by Oklahoma State. Arkansas will need to win this regional, and need help from the lower seeds in the Chapel Hill Regional, for a chance to host the Super Regionals at Baum-Walker Stadium, and for a shot to boost those impressive attendance numbers.

