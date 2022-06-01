ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Summer idea for kids: Sign them up for volunteering

By Maggie Heyn Richardson
225batonrouge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer break can be a frustrating time for parents eager to keep their kids occupied beyond screens. Volunteering for a local charitable cause is a great way to help young people stay engaged and active. But there’s an art to picking the right activity. Nonprofit organizations often have...

www.225batonrouge.com

Comments / 0

brproud.com

The Baton Rouge Zoo shows their appreciation for guest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Get otter here! The Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting a Guest Appreciation weekend. As a thank you to the community for their support, Zoo visitors of all ages can enjoy a “Buy One, Get One” pricing on admissions. Beginning June 4 at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBR supt. wants to raise teacher, staff pay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse told board members during a meeting on Thursday, June 2, that he intends to raise teacher pay. Narcisse said he wants to give teachers and staff members pay raises next year. He added he also wants to get their salaries to the highest in Louisiana within the next three years.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

CATS announce new Communications Director

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) has announced a new Communications Director. Interim CEO Dwana Williams appoints Mrs. Deanna Williams for her new position, effective Monday May 23. Williams says, “The service CATS provides to the Baton Rouge area have an important impact on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Concerned educators demand answers from the school board

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Concerned teachers, activists, and members of the community will be holding a press conference with the East Baton Rouge School Board Committee. On Thursday, June 2 at 4:30, the EBR School Board will meet at 1050 South Foster Drive, to discuss the budget in regards to teacher cuts, comprehensive staffing, and a program called Pathways to Bright Futures. This program will make it mandatory for high school freshmen to select a collegiate track, beginning this upcoming school year.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

La, Entergy invests $11m in educating adults and help labor shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A program, focusing on the most sought-after fields, has secured major state and private funding. Governor John Bel Edwards believes it will take Louisiana to the next level. “You can’t just wish talent development to happen. You have to work for talent development to...
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Friday, June 3rd: Smiley Anders, Darryl Hurst, Jason Berry, Jay Baruch, Paul Braun

The Advocate's Smiley Anders reflects on his years as a columnist at The Advocate. East Baton Rouge Metro councilman Darryl Hurst speaks on St. George, transitions within EBR Parish, as well as crime in Baton Rouge. American investigative reporter, author, and film director Jason Berry talks about the Catholic church and the upcoming documentary based on the book, "City of a Million Dreams". Practicing ER physician and author Jay Baruch talks about his book, "Tornado of Life: A Doctor's Journey Through Constraints and Creativity in the ER". WRKF's Paul Braun gives insight to the recent legislative session.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

La officials address opioid epidemic with Port Allen event

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), opioid abuse remains an ongoing problem in Louisiana. During a Wednesday, July 1 Port Allen event, LDH addressed the opioid epidemic and other substance abuse issues by means of a community outreach initiative. LDH’s Office...
PORT ALLEN, LA
225batonrouge.com

Gochujang: How to use this trendy ingredient and where to find it in Baton Rouge

Even if it hasn’t made its way to your plate or pantry, there’s still a good chance you’ve heard of gochujang, the sweet-spicy-savory (and just funky enough) Korean pepper paste. Making its way into more restaurant dishes and home recipes, this latest darling of the condiment world is made from red pepper, sticky rice, fermented soybeans and salt. A small amount enlivens sauces, soups, braises, marinades, vinaigrettes and other dishes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital City Car Show returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fast-inated by cars? Well enjoy the Capital City Car Show that returns this Saturday, June 4. Come out and look at some of Louisiana’s hottest cars and trucks as they display their vibrant paint jobs, vintage vehicles, and sweet upgrades. Gates open at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Brief incident at Mall of Louisiana sends some shoppers scurrying

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A fire alarm sounded at the Mall of Louisiana Thursday (June 2) evening, but officials later confirmed that neither smoke nor fire was found. Some shoppers were asked to leave certain areas of the mall shortly before 6 p.m., but representatives with St. George Fire confirmed that an investigation into the incident yielded no reason for concern.
LOUISIANA STATE
macaronikid.com

8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive

The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is one of this year’s 25 philanthropic events marking BBR Creative’s 25th anniversary. Since inception, the Hygiene for Humanity project has provided thousands of hygiene products and supplies to individuals experiencing food and shelter insecurities. This year, from May 30 to June 23, BBR aims to collect 2,000 pounds of donated hygiene products – a literal ton of supplies – to benefit the Stella Maris Center in Lafayette and St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, who work tirelessly to provide essential housing support, laundry and bathroom facilities, and hygiene products. For many of these residents, hygiene supplies and bathroom facilities are also unavailable. Lack of access to even these basic requirements can seriously affect the health and wellbeing of those experiencing housing insecurity.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

New method of transit underway in the Baker area

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The City of Baker and the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) announced at a press conference the launch of LYNX by CATS public transportation service. LYNX by CATS is a new shared public transportation system for the citizens of Baker that will provide rides to and from key locations around Baker for $1.75 or less. LYNX officially launches Tuesday, June 7.
BAKER, LA
inregister.com

BR native Oonarissa Brown-Bernard’s designs take on NY Fashion Week and more

From New York runways to walks down the aisle, Baton Rouge native and fashion designer Oonarissa Brown-Bernard is making her brand known throughout the country. She has designed men and women’s wear for various events, from weddings⁠—including bridal dresses, tuxedos and flower girl dresses⁠—to custom school cheer uniforms through her line OonaNicole.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6 arrests made in string of Garden District muggings

BATON ROUGE - Police have now arrested half-a-dozen suspects tied a recent crime spree targeting a usually quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Friday that six suspects were caught since last week, when police said they had identified four suspects in the series of brazen attacks in the Garden District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

New rooftop bar planned for Mid City

The Baton Rouge investor behind downtown’s The Main Lobby is planning another rooftop bar and lounge for Mid City, pending the Baton Rouge Planning Commission’s approval of a rezoning request for the property. Cornelius Quarels, who renovated and transformed the former Hound Dogs location last year, says he...
BATON ROUGE, LA

