Summer idea for kids: Sign them up for volunteering

The 8th Annual Hygiene for Humanity Drive is one of this year’s 25 philanthropic events marking BBR Creative’s 25th anniversary. Since inception, the Hygiene for Humanity project has provided thousands of hygiene products and supplies to individuals experiencing food and shelter insecurities. This year, from May 30 to June 23, BBR aims to collect 2,000 pounds of donated hygiene products – a literal ton of supplies – to benefit the Stella Maris Center in Lafayette and St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, who work tirelessly to provide essential housing support, laundry and bathroom facilities, and hygiene products. For many of these residents, hygiene supplies and bathroom facilities are also unavailable. Lack of access to even these basic requirements can seriously affect the health and wellbeing of those experiencing housing insecurity.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO