Los Angeles, CA

Pride Month Is Here. LA Pride Is Celebrating All Month Long

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 1 is the start of Pride Month, which celebrates and honors LGBTQ activism, culture, and inclusion. LA Pride will be hosting multiple events throughout the month and also throughout the city to celebrate. The first event set to kick off all of the festivities is LGBTQ+ Night at...

NBC Los Angeles

Join the Great LA River Cleanup This Summer

It's symbolic of so many things in life, including the passing of time, how longstanding traditions can change, and the way our feelings naturally evolve about the places we live and love. The concept of flow can also be used to describe how a springtime event can flow downriver to...
GLENDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ojai Valley Lavender Fest to Soon Bloom

SUNNY DAYS... are full of splendor, and cloudy days boast a textured mood, and the somewhere-in-the-middle mornings? We're never quite sure if we'll behold sunbeams or raindrops. But if you're visiting California's verdant valleys in June, and the breeze is just right, and the field before you has gone fully purple, you can say, with certainty, you're enjoying a lavender sort of day. Not many spots in our state can claim lovely lavender mornings and amethyst afternoons, but the Ojai Valley is known for them in the days leading up to summer's official start. That a place should be so perfectly purple, in particular areas, shouldn't surprise; Ojai is, after all, famous for its Pink Moment each evening, when the setting sun turns the town pink.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Stop Spread of Brush Fire in Santa Barbara

A small brush fire forced evacuations Sunday in Santa Barbara. The Bridge Fire burned about 8 acres, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. Evacuations for the area of Cieneguitas Roadd and Calle Caridad, west of Winther Way, and north of Foothill Road were lifted at about midnight.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles Councilman Seeks to Ban Encampments Near Libraries

Two days after the Los Angeles City Council took steps to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of all schools and daycare facilities, Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion Saturday to ban encampments near city libraries. The city's anti-camping law, which went into effect last year, already restricts sleeping and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Brush Fire Burns About 60 Acres in the Coachella Valley

Firefighters in Riverside County are battling a brush fire Sunday that burned about 60 acres in a Coachella Valley community. Containment of the fire in the Thermal area was at 10 percent early Sunday. The fire started late Saturday in an area with heavy brush. Power was interrupted for about...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman was reported dead after being shot in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. Paramedics took one patient to a hospital in unknown...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
Person
Christina Aguilera
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

At Least One Injured in Stabbing at Encino Hospital

At least one person was injured in a stabbing Friday at a San Fernando Valley hospital, according to Los Angeles police. The stabbing was reported in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard in Encino. The stabbing occurred inside a building at Encino Medical Center, police said. It was not immediately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pickup Driver Arrested in Crash That Damaged House in Orange

An Orange County house was heavily damaged when a driver in a pickup crashed into the home in a possible DUI crash, authorities said. The driver sideswiped a parked car, then veered off the street and crashed through the front of the house late Friday in Orange, police said. The pickup was nearly fully inside the one-story home.
ORANGE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Doctor, Two Nurses Stabbed in Attack Inside Encino Hospital

Three people were in critical condition following a stabbing attack Friday at a San Fernando Valley hospital, according to Los Angeles police. The stabbings were reported in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard inside a building at Encino Hospital Medical Center, police said. All three, identified as a doctor and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Coastal Fire: SoCal Edison Says Electrical Component Showed Signs of Damage

Southern California Edison says an electrical component used to connect two power lines in the area of the destructive Coastal Fire showed signs of damage. The utility revealed the discovery in a report this week to the state. In a statement, the utility said it is not known when the damage occurred and whether it contributed to the start of the fire.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Long Beach Man Shot to Death, Woman Hit by Stray Bullets

A man in Long Beach was fatally wounded and a woman driving a vehicle nearby was struck by rounds possibly intended for the fatal victim, authorities said Saturday. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition at a hospital, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Three...
LONG BEACH, CA
NewsBreak
Society
NBC Los Angeles

Son Arrested After Discovery of Mother's Remains in Camarillo Dumpster

A 25-year-old Ventura County man was arrested in the death of his mother, whose body was found in a trash bin. The remains of Tomoko Hoetzlein, 62, were found Friday in the trash bin outside the Camarillo apartment she shared with her son. David Hoetzlein was arrested on suspicion of murder after the grim discovery, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
CAMARILLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Off-Duty Whittier Police Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash

An off-duty Whittier Police Department officer died Saturday in a motorcycle crash in Lynwood. “It is with great sadness that our department mourns the passing of Officer Lanell Whitfield, who was involved in an off-duty traffic collision earlier today in the city of Lynwood,'' the Whittier Police Department posted on Facebook. "Officer Whitfield joined our department in October of last year, having worked previously for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.''
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

San Diego State Defends Handling of Rape Allegations Against Football Players

San Diego State University is responding to complaints from students about its handling of an alleged off-campus rape involving several players on the football team. Rumors that "Five SDSU football players had raped an unconscious girl and left her bloodied and bruised at a house party off campus," began circulating on campus last fall, according to a Los Angeles Times article.
SAN DIEGO, CA

