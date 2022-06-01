Joys Union Group :: Boredom Euphoria

The debut long-player from Joys Union Group is a marvelous slice of New American Kosmische — absolutely cosmic but somehow still deeply earthy. The Texas-based collective features members of Future Museums, Sungod and Uniform, and they’ve...
Towering over crowds at the Venice Biennale, a fortysomething woman poses in a wild homemade costume, that includes beribboned matador pants and a hat like an upturned saucepan. In another photo, smaller and taken around 1920, she crouches on one leg like a stork, sprouting feathers and dripping jewellery. Baroness...
The woman behind the world's most famous tarot deck was nearly lost in history. Hold a question in your mind, shuffle, select your cards and see into your future. For centuries, people of all walks of life have turned to tarot to divine what may lay ahead and reach a higher level of self-understanding.
Timeless & Romantic multicultural wedding in New Jersey has breathtaking flower art, elegant décor, and sweet moments with family. Nadelyn and Richard’s love story began in a whirlwind of flirtatious chemistry and laughter. By the end of their first dinner date in November 2019, the couple knew they had something special. So special, in fact, that Richard asked Nadelyn to be his girlfriend that same night!
American producer Hopwood Depree traded Hollywood for his family’s ancestral home, a 600-year-old English estate that had fallen into complete despair. Depree details the massive project to renovate the home in his new book “Downton Shabby.” NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.May 31, 2022.
What sorts of paintings will be hanging in the museums of the future?. Agnieszka Pilat thinks we'll be looking at what she calls "heroic portraits of machines"—fine-art renderings of the technology that freed the modern world from the bone- and soul-crushing labor that our parents and grandparents endured. Pilat's...
Giacomo Casanova, that serial seducer of Enlightenment Europe, liked to think of himself as providing a social service. Whether it was romping in a gondola, or making out with two women at the same time (sisters were good, mothers and daughters even better) or getting it on with a girl who was passing herself off as a castrato (cross-dressing excited him), he insisted on the right of everyone involved to experience pleasure. According to Histoire de Ma Vie, the monumental and hugely priapic autobiography that he left behind at his death in 1798, Casanova very seldom resorted to violence or coercion. The worst thing that any partner might complain of was a certain post-coital tristesse which lasted only until the next sexual encounter arrived to chase it away.
London-born, Brooklyn-based Sandeep Salter and her husband Carson opened their cafe and sustainable housewares shop, Salter House, in 2018. Over time, they expanded into designing and developing their own collections in-house, with a special focus on clothing. “As my designs and artist collaborations have become more central, we now think of the project as a design ‘house’ for clothing and home objects,” explains Sandeep. The evolution made sense, given that their shops (Salter House joined Picture Room, an art shop and gallery) have become a hamlet for their close-knit community of friends and neighbors to come together and blend their professional, familial and creative pursuits.
This is not “just” an anthology of First Nations speculative fiction, but also the first anthology of First Nations speculative fiction. And what an entry onto the scene it is!
In my view, speculative fiction – the narrative exploration of “what-ifs”, the creative probing into latent possibilities, the imaginary voyaging into potential futures – is the genre of our times. We are on the brink of … something. Environmentally, for sure. But also socially, politically, economically.
Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and her school right after she received her diploma.
‘I was born with zero talent,” says Christopher Wool, ponytailed, flannel-shirted and 67. He smiles sweetly. “So I had to work at it.” We’re in Brussels, at the Xavier Hufkens gallery where the post-conceptual, postmodern, post-neo-expressionist abstract artist imbued with a punk sensibility is having a moment. Wool’s first big European survey is drawn mostly from a recent creative flowering in the Texas desert. “I was liberated by the pandemic. I could make art 12 hours a day,” he says.
Quiet by Victoria Adukwei Bulley (Faber, £10.99) “Bones can speak long after the flesh has gone.” Victoria Adukwei Bulley’s debut is an exploration of the power of silence as a means of resistance, a way of carving space for the self in a hostile world. Rooted in Black feminist thinking, the poems have a clear-eyed elegance, buttressed with a controlled ferocity that is acute on the damage done by institutional blankness, and how it forces an uncomfortable conformity: “They were too happy / to realise they were poster girls / for the effacement of themselves.” Bulley, a former Barbican Young Poet and poet-in-residence at the V&A Museum, achieves a tone both delicate and strong, studded with moments that catch the breath: “if your pain is alive in me / so too must be your joy”. With a generous and interrogative spirit, Quiet marks the arrival of a major poetic talent.
In June Mohsin Hamid will be discussing his novel Exit West. Favourite episodes of World Book Club, featuring Maya Angelou and Henning Mankell. Henning Mankel, Patrica Cornwell, Jo Nesbo: stars of the genre discuss their craft. Tales from History. From the tulip fields of 17th Century Amsterdam to the trenches...
Sometimes everything comes right in the theatre. You know it when it happens, and Garsington Opera’s Orfeo is such a moment. It helped that the Chilterns weather was so benign for the summer season opening, but the real achievement belonged squarely to the performers and to director John Caird’s production team.
Nature pulls our minds into a sense of wonder when we open up to it. Shakespeare and Wordsworth passed in the midst of spring—both were deeply in touch with its wonder. We can meditate and shift focus to bring healing to our hearts and minds. Healing often does not...
Opera North’s Wagner journey, which began with the Ring cycle it presented between 2011 and 2014, continues with his final music drama. Unlike the previous instalments, though, Parsifal is presented not in Leeds Town Hall (currently being refurbished) but in the company’s home theatre, so that the staging is more elaborate than before; on tour it will be presented as a more straightforward concert staging.
