ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF: Bills' Gabriel Davis named amongst breakout candidates for 2022

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHiVr_0fx5FCfQ00

Pro Football Focus named six players in the NFL that are candidates to breakout in 2022.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, despite already having some promising moments in his career, landed on the list.

Here’s how the football analytics outlet explained the decision:

Last year had the makings of a potential breakout campaign for Gabriel Davis, but then the Bills signed Emmanuel Sanders to tag-team with Cole Beasley as the secondary options in the receiving corps.

Davis showed some flashes in 2021, recording career-highs in targets (74), receptions (45), receiving yards (791) and PFF grade (81.5) over the year, but the highlight of his sophomore year came in the team’s final postseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he hauled in 8-of-10 targets for over 201 yards and four scores, good for a 92.5 PFF receiving grade in the eventual loss.

Davis has always thrived as a deep threat: His 500 receiving yards from deep passes is a top-30 mark among NFL wideouts over the last two seasons, and he ranked fifth in the nation in deep yards in his final season in college (620). What he hasn’t been able to control throughout his young career has been the target distribution. His 74 targets were a career-high this past year, but it still trailed the top three pass-catchers on the 2021 Bills roster.

Last season, Stefon Diggs saw a decline in passing targets and receptions, though both surpassed the century mark for the second consecutive season. While he continues to get all the attention on the opposite side of the field, the door opens for pass-catching opportunities elsewhere. It’s now or never for Davis to have a breakthrough as a budding NFL star receiver. What better way to build upon his career-high overall grade (81.5) and receiving grade (80.0) than as the clear-cut WR2 in 2022.

Davis as a selection is all about the snaps that are going to come to him now.

The one to really look at is Sanders.

Beasley has since been replaced by both Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie. Rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir is also in that mix. That position is in the slot and won’t really play a part in terms of increased snaps for Davis.

Sanders departing absolutely will. Davis is slated to be Buffalo’s No. 2 receiver across from Diggs on the outside without Sanders.

Sanders has made it sound like he will not be back with the Bills. The NFL? Maybe–but nothing mentioned about Buffalo.

Davis might double his numbers from last year in 2022 with the way things are currently projecting.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Hackett Calls Out Russell Wilson, Broncos Offense After Practice

And on the fourth day of Organized Team Activities, disaster struck the Denver Broncos offense. It took but a single play — the opening play. Quarterback Russell Wilson floated a ball into the waiting arms of cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who returned the interception for a would-be touchdown. The turnover was met with utter jubilation from Surtain and his defensive mates.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 new Colts who can have immediate impacts in 2022

In what turned out to be a pretty busy offseason, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to have several new faces take on important roles on both sides of the ball. Every year, there are new players coming in via free agency, trades and the NFL draft. So, this process isn’t new. But that doesn’t make it any less vital to get those new players comfortable with the schemes and culture that are presented both on and off the field.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Vikings sign former Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, adding an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla land in ESPN’s FBS quarterback tiers?

Have you ever wondered what tier every quarterback situation in college football is in and how they rank amongst their peers? Me too! With sickos like us in mind, ESPN’s David M. Hale embarked on the massive project and ranked every FBS quarterback situation into tiers. Ranked in the 15th tier labeled “This is fine dot gif” are both Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla. The tier referencing the popular meme of the dog saying “This is Fine” as the house around him burns isn’t really the most glowing endorsement of Iowa’s quarterback situation. Here’s how Hale described this group of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy