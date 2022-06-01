ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

PFF: Bills' Shaq Lawson has gotten to the QB since 2019

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bo8MR_0fx5DajA00

The Buffalo Bills brought defensive end Shaq Lawson back this offseason on an affordable one-year deal.

Under the surface, it could be a solid pickup.

Lawson is well-known in Buffalo as a former first-round pick of the Bills. He has consistently been a solid defender against the run, but his sack numbers haven’t always been there.

But Pro Football Focus provides some context that might make one rethink Lawson’s ability to get to the quarterback.

According to the football analytics outlet, Lawson has had 32 quarterback hits since the 2019 season. In that time period, that’s the 13th most in the NFL for defensive ends:

All in all, 13th is a pretty solid spot to rank.

In his career, Lawson has only notched 21.5 sacks since 2016. His single-season high was in 2019, his final year with the Bills.

Since then, Lawson has jumped around to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Houston Texans.

While many hope the Bills get better production from some of their younger defensive ends thanks to the addition of Von Miller, Lawson might be a player to think about as well. With opposing teams focusing on Miller, perhaps Lawson can take advantage of that and add to his own sack totals playing across from such a talented player.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Jets#Dolphins#American Football#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

La'el Collins' release money now available but it means nothing to the Cowboys' plans

It’s pretty wild to see some of the roster-related takes on Twitter and across the internet on Thursday, at least when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. A lot of websites have pointed out the fact that the Cowboys are the proud owners of an additional $10 million of cap space after the calendar turned the page to June 2. Right tackle La’el Collins was released early in the spring and has since signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cowboys designated their former starter as a June-1 release.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer wide receiver taking official visit to Auburn

The Tigers’ receiving room may be getting a much-needed boost. Former LSU Tiger Koy Moore, who entered the Transfer Portal in October of last year, will be taking an official visit to Auburn this weekend according to On3 sports. Chances for Auburn could be looking good, as 247Sports currently has its Transfer Portal Crystal Ball set on Auburn with one prediction.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy