A new hurricane season has begun, but parts of the state are still rebuilding from last year. More help will soon be on the way. State officials called for public input Wednesday on a plan to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in federal money on housing and other needs following Hurricane Ida’s destruction in 2021. The state is inviting public comment until June 30, and details can be found at restore.la.gov.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO