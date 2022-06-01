Multiple Agencies Responding To Oil Spill In SE OKC

Multiple agencies are responding to an oil spill in southeast OKC.

The Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma City Fire Department, The City of Oklahoma City Storm Water Quality Program and the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are on the scene of the spill along Crooked Oak Creek near Southeast 59th Street and Eastern Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed a petroleum product in the stream. Hazardous materials crews placed booms in the water so it could absorb as much of the product as possible.

A fire official said a tank ruptured and spilled into the creek near Southeast 69th Street and Eastern Avenue. OKC's Haz-Mat team then placed more booms down stream before the oil could reach the Oklahoma River.