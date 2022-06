After the Texas school shooting that killed 18 children and one adult on Tuesday, several Texas officials responded to the tragic event. Texas governor Greg Abbott reported the official numbers after the shooting and explained that the perpetrator was deceased, apparently in the hands of the police. Shortly after, he was scrutinized on social media after he posted his condolences for the victims in a tweet shortly after the shooting. He expressed that he was grieving with his wife for the situation and published an official letter.

UVALDE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO