Moundridge, KS

Moundridge Heart of America League Softball Selections

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoundridge, Kan. –After the Moundridge Softball team took second in the Regional Championship, they would have a handful of Heart of America League Selections from their 17-6 season. Aubree Durst was selected as a first team outfielder, she batted .321, and had 13...

Bullpups Conclude the Track Season at Cessna Stadium

Wichita, Kan. – The Bullpup Track Team qualified eight events for the State Meet at Cessna Stadium, and would compete in five events in the finals on Saturday. The day started with Seth Madron earning a spot on the Wall of Fame by taking home gold in the high jump at 6’6” concluding an incredible high school career. It then moved to senior Tailynn Buettgenbach, who came away with a clutch second place finish just behind Mckenzie Fairchild, who is a Texas A&M commit from Andale. Buettgenbach was just shy of hitting the 40′ mark.
WICHITA, KS
Teutons and Wildcats Earn A Handful of HOA League Baseball Honors

After seeing their seasons end in the Regional Tournament, Inman and Moundridge would both have players selected to the Heart of America All League Baseball Team. Zaden Johnson was selected at first team first baseman, and across the diamond, Sammy Shober was selected as a first team third baseman. Brant Mikulecky was selected as a first team outfielder, he and Shober were also selected to the Second Team KABC All State Team in Class 2-1A. Jesse Ballard was selected as a first team designated hitter, and Noah Pollock was selected as an honorable mention for the Teutons. For Moundridge, Ty Rains earned a first team selection at second base, while Anthony Everhard was selected as a second team pitcher for Inman.
INMAN, KS
Bullpup Baseball Receives All-State and All League Honors

The McPherson High School Baseball team had their most successful season in program history, had just one blemish against their league opponents going 9-1 in AVCTL Div. III. The Pups finished with a 23-2 overall record, bringing home their first ever State Championship in Class 4A. The Pups would have...
MCPHERSON, KS
Newton picks former Shocker to lead boys basketball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton has hired former Wichita State men’s basketball player Demetric Williams to coach the Railers’ boys basketball team. The move was approved in a special Board of Education meeting on Wednesday. Williams played for the Shockers from 2009-13, and is third on WSU’s career...
NEWTON, KS
Bullpup Starters All Earn AVCTL Postseason Soccer Awards

After a 16-4-1 season, and another league championship, all 11 Bullpup starters would receive All-League Soccer honors in AVCTL Div. III & IV The Pups came away with their second straight third place finish in the Class 4-1A State Tournament after defeating Topeka-Cair Paravel 3-2 in the Consolation Final. Lauren...
MCPHERSON, KS
When will Unbound racers reach you? We did some math

While Emporia considers itself the home of Unbound Gravel, the races cover a wide region. So people outside Lyon County can watch the cyclists speed by. This year's three main courses will head southwest from Commercial Street in Emporia. All of them will reach Chase County early, crossing Road A on Road 140/200th Street at the 12.5-mile mark.
EMPORIA, KS
2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winner has been announced. Kevin Slay, of Rose Hill, Kan., has won the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home! Congratulations! Other St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway contest winners include: Paula Philson, of Bel Aire, Kan., who won the Open House Prize, a $10,000 shopping spree […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State Football: What’s Old is New Again!

Bill Snyder built his Empire in the Flint Hills, in no small part, by utilizing an inefficiency in recruiting. While he may not have consistently brought in the highest profile high school recruit, he was able to fill holes, and in some cases, build his roster, utilizing junior college transfers. The Jayhawk Conference was, in some respects, a minor league farm system for the Wildcats.
MANHATTAN, KS
Peggy and Wayne DeBey to retire; The Flower Nook closing

Longtime Salina florists and artisan encouragers Peggy and Wayne DeBey are calling it a career. For more than 39 years, Peggy and Wayne have successfully owned and operated The Flower Nook in Salina, but at the end of the month, the downtown icon will close its doors for the final time and Peggy and Wayne will pursue other endeavors as they enjoy their retirement.
SALINA, KS
She was prepared for a ‘no’ but Niki Baker’s blind outreach scored her exclusive licensing with her alma mater

Faithful to her colors, Niki Baker’s fondness for Kansas State University is unwavering long after she left its campus behind to pursue an art career and a family, she said. Pouring her maker’s mission out on canvas and painting possibility, Baker is now one of the rare few to hold a piece of her alma The post She was prepared for a ‘no’ but Niki Baker’s blind outreach scored her exclusive licensing with her alma mater appeared first on Startland News.
MANHATTAN, KS
Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
Scientists need your help spotting cute, fuzzy bumblebees in Kansas

Scientists want Kansans in every corner of the state to help count bumblebees — those fuzzy, good-natured harbingers of summer. You don’t need a biology degree. Just enthusiasm and some training, which scientists offer online and, this month, in person in Kansas City, Wichita and at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
Wichita girl winning fight against rare cancer at St. Jude

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family knows first-hand how much St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital does to help children fighting rare cancers. Peter and Melissa White’s little girl has rare brain cancer, and St. Jude is giving her a fighting chance at surviving it. When Adele White was a baby, she appeared to be […]
WICHITA, KS
Gavin DeGraw concert at the Kansas State Fair canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, May 31, the Kansas State Fair announced that Gavin DeGraw will no longer be performing at the fair on Friday, Sept. 16. According to a news release sent out by the Kansas State Fair, this is due to an “unavoidable scheduling conflict.” The fair plans to announce a new […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
11 Delicious Restaurants To Try In Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is gaining a reputation for its delicious food scene, and for good reason. A cultural hub, you can eat around the world through Wichita’s variety of local and international cuisine. From upscale eateries to family restaurants, the food in Wichita is delicious. With approximately 400 restaurants, food trucks,...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita man battling colon cancer emphasizes importance of screenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Colon cancer is one of the most preventable forms of cancer and yet, the American Cancer Society continues to list it as the third-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. “By the time we found mine...it’s stage three. It’s in the lymph nodes, through...
WICHITA, KS

