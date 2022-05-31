Moundridge Heart of America League Softball Selections

After seeing their seasons end in the Regional Tournament, Inman and Moundridge would both have players selected to the Heart of America All League Baseball Team. Zaden Johnson was selected at first team first baseman, and across the diamond, Sammy Shober was selected as a first team third baseman. Brant Mikulecky was selected as a first team outfielder, he and Shober were also selected to the Second Team KABC All State Team in Class 2-1A. Jesse Ballard was selected as a first team designated hitter, and Noah Pollock was selected as an honorable mention for the Teutons. For Moundridge, Ty Rains earned a first team selection at second base, while Anthony Everhard was selected as a second team pitcher for Inman.

INMAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO