New WIC Options During Infant Formula Shortage

WESSON – Samantha Speeg of Brookhaven has been named Copiah-Lincoln Community College Wesson Campus Dean of Student Services effective June 1, 2022. Speeg previously served as Director of Enrollment Services where she was responsible for administering admissions policies and establishing and supervising the maintenance of all student records for the college district, serving as the principle designated student official (PDSO) for international students, managing the enrollment audit, coordinating all recruitment efforts within the college district to include junior preview days, senior tailgate party, and other on-campus recruitment events; implementing recruitment campaigns including the design and production of marketing materials and the college viewbook; and supervising enrollment services staff on the Wesson Campus.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO