Goose Creek High School would like to congratulate LaTanya Butler on being named Berkeley County School District's Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year. Each year, BCSD principals and assistant principals are nominated by their peers for the honor of being principal or assistant principal of the year. Finalists complete applications and are scored by former school administrators and a rubric. Following an interview process, the principals and assistant principals of the year are selected.

GOOSE CREEK, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO