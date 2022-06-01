ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Arthur Gunlogson, 1928-2022

Cover picture for the articleFamily and friends are remembering Arthur Gunlogson, and sharing this remembrance with the community:. Arthur Gunlogson died May 4, 2022, in West Seattle, a few weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was born in 1928 in Akra, North Dakota, the oldest of four siblings. In 1944 he joined the Navy,...

8 notes for your West Seattle Friday

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.) LAPS WITH LOU: Today’s the day retired PE teacher Lou Cutler plans 71 laps around the Pathfinder K-8 field on Pigeon Point, one for every year of the age he’ll be on his birthday later this month, raising money for Make-A-Wish. You can donate here!
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Laps With Lou 2022

At Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point, Laps With Lou 2022 is on! For almost two decades, now-retired PE teacher Lou Cutler has raised money for Make-A-Wish by doing a lap for every year of the age he’ll be when his birthday arrives later in June. Students join him throughout the day. This morning, before taking to the field, Lou spoke to the school via the PA system:
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Junction flower baskets arrive

On what just might be the warmest day of the year so far – if it does get into the mid-70s – the West Seattle Junction‘s hanging flower baskets have finally arrived! A few weeks later than usual this year because, well, spring itself has been running late. Installation began early this morning. The baskets are partly funded by annual “adopt-a-basket” donations; they’ll be up until blooming season runs out in late summer/fall.
WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hike on Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day

The weekend’s almost here and you have many options for how to spend it. If you haven’t already seen this one in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – here’s a reminder of one option for celebrating our greenspaces, sent by Judy Bentley:. On National Trails...
REUNIONS: Three notes for West Seattle High School alums

NO WSHS ALL-SCHOOL REUNION, BUT THERE’S STILL AN AFTER-PARTY: The WSHS Alumni Association has to cancel the All-School Reunion again this year, explaining in its announcement that “the Seattle Public Schools district is not allowing external use of school grounds during COVID.” However, next Saturday there’ll be an “after-party” at Whisky West (6451 California SW), starting at 6 pm, with live music from The Nitemates and other special guests. Then on the following day – Sunday, June 5th – all alums are invited to join the Class of 2002’s gathering on the Lincoln Park shore, second fire pit/picnic area from the south entrance, 9 am-2 pm, BYOE (Bring Your Own Everything). Questions about the beach gathering? Email Heather at stampedhah (at) gmail.com.
Mayor @ District 1 Community Network, poetry, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Hana Alishio) Here are the highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The City Council’s first hybrid meeting is the Public Assets and Homelessness Committee, 2 pm today. The agenda includes a discussion with the Low-Income Housing Institute about its projects and sites, including the expansion of West Seattle’s Camp Second Chance tiny-house encampment.
2 DAYS AWAY! Last-minute notes for 2022 Loop the ‘Lupe

(WSB photo from 2019 Loop the ‘Lupe) Even if you’re not registered yet, it’s not too late to get in on this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, four events this Saturday (June 4th) at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle). For one, you can still register online – price goes up tonight at midnight. You can get a discount if you sign up for Loop the ‘Lupe AND July 23rd’s Float Dodger 5K (look for the bundling option here). Packet pickup is tomorrow, 4-6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for those who have registered by then – and your bib number will be good for a discount on shoes and running gear while you’re at WSR. You can also wait to get your packet on race day, and if you decide to wait until then to sign up, on-site registration starts at 10 am. (Event schedule: 11 am obstacle-course start, 11:45 am 5K, noon Senior Saunter, 1 pm Youth Dash.) One more thing – even if you’re not running/walking/etc., you are invited to the barbecue and beer garden – $4 burgers/hot dogs and $5 Georgetown beer), with live music from West Seattle School of Rock. You can also donate on-site to the Loop the ‘Lupe beneficiary, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s community programs (explained here).
Ferry questions? WSF plans systemwide community meetings this month

(Ferry in Elliott Bay, photographed by Jerry Simmons) Most of the Washington State Ferries news here lately has been related to ongoing planning for the Fauntleroy terminal/dock rebuild. But the ferry system is still in a reduced mode of operation on some routes, including Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth, and has announced online community meetings to provide updates on where things stand. The meetings are set for 1 pm Tuesday, June 14th, and 6 pm Wednesday, June 15th. From the announcement, here’s the plan:
FOLLOWUP: Lowman Beach project ‘substantially complete’ but still fenced off

Nice afternoon to walk on the beach. You can do that along the entire stretch of Lowman Beach now – but aside from the beach, most of the rest of the park remains fenced off, though the work to remove its seawall and restore its shore is done. It’s been eight months since work started in earnest on the $1.2 million project, which matches the duration estimate Seattle Parks gave at the time. Asked about the project’s status, Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor told WSB, “The project is substantially complete. The park is partially fenced off to allow lawn to establish. This year we had such a cold spring so it’s taking longer for lawn to establish. We anticipate removing the fence around the turf this summer. The new beach area is currently open to the public. People can access from the street-end access point.” (That’s on the south side of the park and requires clambering over driftwood to get to the water.)
FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy/Fontanelle chestnut tree gets a reprieve; its champion is ‘beyond thrilled’

1:32 PM: Back in mid-April, we were first to report on a neighborhood campaign to save the chestnut tree shown above, on private property but in the path of a public project – a curb ramp to help people crossing SW Fontanelle on the east side of Fauntleroy Way, just north of Solstice Park. Its roots had grown under the sidewalk. In late April, as reported here, the city arborist came out for a look, and said they would determine within a few weeks whether the tree could be saved. Today, we have word from SDOT that they’ve found a way. From spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas siphoning

One reader report tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch: It’s not surprising to hear about a case of gas siphoning, given the current prices. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, says this happened between 10:30 and 10:50 am today “in the alley of the 3200 block, between Hanford and Hinds & 44th Ave SW and California Ave SW. … A man came onto our property and siphoned gas out of our truck.” They saw him as he left in an older gold Chevy Silverado, license plate starting with C539. The siphoner was described as white, “maybe in his 40’s or 50’s, short mustache, maybe short beard, dirty black hat with white writing/pic on front, wearing a light blue shirt or jacket, with a darker blue collar sticking out.” The victim said they were primarily contacting us so that others are aware this can happen.
Starting his sixth month on the job, Mayor Bruce Harrell talks with District 1 Community Network

That was the theme during his first guest appearance answering questions from the District 1 Community Network during its monthly meeting online tonight. MAYOR HARRELL: This was the mayor’s first appearance at any public West Seattle community-group meeting. He opened by saying he’s trying to be “transparent in what we’re trying to do,” taking action “with kindness, with data … we don’t mince words … we work seven days a week.” D1CN prepared questions in advance to start with. First, he was asked about city neighborhood-district councils, which were supported by the city until two mayors ago. (D1CN is a hybrid successor to what were the Southwest and Delridge Neighborhood District Councils covering west and east West Seattle respectively.) Harrell said he hired Greg Wong as Department of Neighborhoods director to determine “in neighborhoods, what works best?” He said he hopes to have, “maybe by end of summer,” “a strong recommendation on what the new kind of neighborhood network should look like.” He asked for neighborhoods’ input on that.
Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Thursday

(Harbor seal at Constellation Park, photographed by David Hutchinson) BENEFIT: 6-9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), come support Maslow’s Closet, a “basic-needs pantry” assisting Lafayette Elementary families. TAE KWON DO CLASSES: First June class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 6 pm...
Power outage in Upper Morgan

ART: Student show hosted by Westside School opening at Museum of Museums

(Photos courtesy Westside School) Student artists from Westside School (WSB sponsor) hope you’ll take a journey to explore a view into their journey. They’re hosting a four-school show at the Museum of Museums, titled “Emerging Attitudes.” Their announcement explains that it’s “based on the many different perspectives into the middle-school journey.” The exhibit also features work by students from SAAS, Lake Washington Girls School, and University Prep, in multiple mediums, and was organized by Westside’s middle-school art teacher Colleen Barry.
WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Here are the routing/station options the city is recommending

Next Tuesday morning, the City Council’s Transportation and Utilities Committee will get a look at what West Seattle/Ballard light-rail routing and station-location alternatives the city is proposing supporting, before the Sound Transit Board settles on its “preferred alternative” recommendation next month. You don’t have to wait until the meeting for a look – the slide deck is already published along with the agenda (which explains how to comment at the meeting).
PLAY BALL! DubSea Fish Sticks get ready to take the field

Two days before their first game as the DubSea Fish Sticks, collegiate baseball players from all over the country were at the stadium in Steve Cox Memorial Park today for practice. It’s the team’s home stadium for the summer, and the first game is Saturday night. Today, the...
VIDEO: Student band headlines West Seattle High School’s Field Day

Before the rain swept in, the warm spring weather was perfect for West Seattle High School‘s Field Day activities at Hiawatha Playfield next door. That included a performance by the student band Service With A Smile:. Service With A Smile members are Callan Barth, senior, vocals/guitar; Johanna Duncan, senior,...
CORONAVIRUS: Saturday vaccination clinic for Seattle Public Schools students, staff

Thanks for the tip! Seattle Public Schools is offering regional COVID-vaccination clinics before school gets out for the year, and one is happening in West Seattle this Saturday. Noon-3 pm at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), students and staff are welcome to get vaccinated – whether initial series or booster shots. If you can’t book an appointment, they’re welcoming walk-ups too. Details are on this page of the district’s website.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday morning

6:03 AM: Good morning; welcome to Wednesday, June 1st. Another cloudy forecast but the high could get into the mid-70s (Tuesday hit 70). *Seattle Public Utilities says that long-promised pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle/Frontenac might finally start this week. No sign of heavy equipment by EOD Tuesday, though. *The Highway 99...
