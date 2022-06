RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond firefighters responded to an early morning house fire that killed one person on Friday. Around 4:41 a.m., crews responded to a fire on the 1300 block of Decatur Street on the city’s southside. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from the front porch and learned an elderly couple believed to be in their 70′s were inside.

