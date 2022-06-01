ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Unidentified Man Found Shot Dead Inside His Car In Anne Arundel County: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h69cd_0fx44F6400
Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A man was found dead inside his car after being shot multiple times in Anne Arundel County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 4 a.m, Anne Arundel County, police said.

The man's identity has yet to be released and police are unsure if he is a juvenile or adult. No other information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or their TipLine at 410-222-4700.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
thebharatexpressnews.com

Suburban Baltimore cop shot dead after exchanging gunfire with suspect

A Maryland police officer was shot and treated Saturday for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was shot in Towson after responding to a call inside an apartment complex at 8:40 p.m. when they encountered an armed suspect, according to TBEN Baltimore. Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, which left one officer...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One Killed In Anne Arundel County Boating Accident

ANNE ARUNDEL CO, MD (WJZ)– Maryland Natural Resources Police say the body of a Crofton man has been recovered following a boating accident on the West River near Parish Creek Saturday evening. Police responded to the area around 6p.m. after a white center counsel boat struck a channel piling. The impact of the collision caused all six occupants to be ejected from the boat and into the water. One of the people thrown into the water failed to resurface following the crash. Officers and divers from several agencies including the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Natural Resources Police, the Maryland State Police and the United States Coast guard searched the area and eventually located 21-year-old Nick Barton deceased in the water. The investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Dead Inside#Violent Crime#Daily Voice
CBS Baltimore

Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Glen Burnie Man Found At Crash Scene

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating the death of a Glen Burnie man who was found Thursday evening at the scene of a crash, authorities said. Shortly before 7 p.m., officers were called to a crash in the 600 block of Millwright Court in Millersville, where they found a black sedan had crashed into two parked vehicles, Anne Arundel County Police said. The driver, 22-year-old Markail Keaven Johnson of Glen Burnie, had trauma to his body that was not related to the crash, police said. He died at the scene. Johnson’s remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy that will determine his cause of death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-222-4731 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a robbery that was reported in Nottingham/Perry Hall on Saturday evening. At around 6:30 p.m. on June 4, officers responded to the PNC Bank located at Belair Road at Chapel Road (21236) for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, authorities learned that someone had been robbed outside of the bank in the 4200-block of Chapel … Continue reading "Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank" The post Robbery reported outside of Perry Hall bank appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot after police disperse large fight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot after a large fight Saturday. According to police, just before 10:45 p.m., officers were dispersing a large fight in the 2400 block of Washington Blvd. Police said as the crowd cleared, officers heard a single gunshot and found a 31-year-old man with...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Involved In Bel Air Car Crash Allegedly Points Gun At Other Driver, Flees, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of pointing a gun at another person following a crash in Bel Air on Friday, according to authorities. Police responded to a two-vehcile crash about 3 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road. One of the drivers involved in the crash allegedly pointed a handgun at the other driver before running away and leaving his vehicle behind, police said. He was described as a Black man who was wearing cargo shorts but no shirt. Officers placed two private schools on temporary lockdown following the incident, according to authorities. The lockdowns were implemented “out of an abundance of caution,” police said. Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the search for the man, according to authorities, and the Maryland State Police used a helicopter to search for him. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel Air Barrack at 410-838-4101
BEL AIR, MD
Daily Voice

Glen Burnie Man Dies Of Mysterious Injuries After Crash

A Glen Burnie man has died from mysterious injuries found after a multiple vehicle crash in Millersville, authorities say. Markail Keaven Johnson, 22, struck two parked vehicles before he was found with serious upper body trauma, Anne Arundel County Police said. Detectives say the trauma was not sustained as a...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WTOP

Baltimore father arrested, charged with killing 2-month-old son

A Baltimore man is in custody after being charged with killing his two-month-old son, according to authorities. Maryland State Police have arrested and charged Sean Casey Pierce, 49, with second-degree murder, child abuse and other charges related to the death of his son, Chance, on Friday in Caroline County. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: 18-year-old injured, shooting location unknown

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenager was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight. According to police, before 12 a.m., officer responded to reports of a walk-in shooting victim. Once on scene, officer observed an 18-year-old man with non life-threatening gunshot wounds. The location of the incident is unknown, police said. Northeast...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Amber Alert Issued In Toddler's PA Abduction

An Amber Alert has been issued following the abduction of a 2-year-old girl out of York County Sunday, June 5, authorities said. Mya Campbell was abducted by Maria McKenzie, 27, out of Springettsbury Township, police said. She was last seen at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road. Mya was last seen...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WUSA

Fairfax County police officer shoots, kills coyote after attack

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's note: Fairfax County Police officer shoots and kills the Coyote that bitten three people in the surrounding area of Lake Accotink Park. A Fairfax County police officer shot and killed a coyote to end an attack on Sunday in the area of Carrleigh Parkway in Springfield, VA.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Fatal Crash In Chesapeake Beach Under Investigation

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On June 3, 2022, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Breezy Point Road in the area of Blue Heron Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash. Preliminary Investigation...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
286K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy