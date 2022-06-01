Unidentified Man Found Shot Dead Inside His Car In Anne Arundel County: Police

Anne Arundel County Police Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police Department (Facebook)

A man was found dead inside his car after being shot multiple times in Anne Arundel County in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1, authorities said.

The shooting was reported in the area of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 4 a.m, Anne Arundel County, police said.

The man's identity has yet to be released and police are unsure if he is a juvenile or adult. No other information was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4731 or their TipLine at 410-222-4700.

