Open Thread Wednesday

This weekend — late evening Friday, June 3 to early morning, Monday, June 6 — there will be no service in either direction on the 4/5 tracks at Borough Hall, as 4 trains will stop and originate at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall in Manhattan, and 5 trains do not serve Brooklyn on weekends. To get to or from the East Side of Manhattan change from or to a 4 or 5 from or to an N or R at Canal Street. For those traveling to or from the interior of Brooklyn, 2 and 3 trains will be making all 4 train stops to and from Franklin Avenue-Medgar Evers College, and 3 trains to and from New Lots Avenue. All weekend, R trains will not be running between 36th Street, Brooklyn, and Bay Ridge-95th Street, and there will be no late night R service, although N trains should be running normally. To get to or from Bay Ridge, take an N or R train to or from 36th Street and change to or from a free shuttle bus there.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO