‘Friends’ director on why he brought cast to Vegas before premiere

Authentic Brand Group, which licences Elvis Presley related merchandise, has revealed that it intends to stop Las Vegas chapels from organising Elvis-themed weddings.The licensing company, ABG, issued a letter to several chapels in Las Vegas, Nevada, that host weddings with Elvis personas and sayings, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.According to the cease-and-desist letter, dated 19 May, ABG plans to end the unauthorised use of “Elvis Preselye’s name, likeness, voice image, or other elements of Elvis Preseley’s persona in advertisements, merchandise, and otherwise”.The company specified that its protected trademarks are, “Elvis,” “Elvis Presely,” and “The King of Rock”.The letter,...
