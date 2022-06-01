See woman’s sweet reaction to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ appraisal

Click here to read the full article. Brooke Shields looks like she’s having a blast lately with her daughters now that they are in their late teens. She recently brought her oldest child, Rowan, 18, to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and now, it’s 16-year-old Grier’s turn for an art exhibit opening. The mother-daughter duo got ready together before their night out on the town. Twinning with their sleek, smooth hair, Shields wore a mirrored green turtleneck and red pants. She stayed in the background putting on her final makeup touches because the moment was all about Grier. The teen shined...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 DAYS AGO