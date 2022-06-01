ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Yellowstone visitor, 25, dies after being gored and tossed 10 feet by a bison

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 25-year-old woman died after a bison gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Tuesday. The woman, who was visiting from Ohio, came within 10 feet of the animal, while two other people came within 25 yards. Park...

www.today.com

Comments / 4

Related
The Associated Press

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. The bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it on Monday, according to a park statement. She got within 10 feet (3 meters) before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air.
ACCIDENTS
WLWT 5

Ohio veteran scales 100 feet down ravine to save trapped puppy

An Ohio veteran is credited with saving the life of a puppy that became trapped after falling down a ravine. The Ross County Humane Society said it received a call about the puppy that had fallen 80-100 feet down the ravine. The puppy landed on a slate ledge near a small waterfall.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Grove City, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Wyoming, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
City
Grove City, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Idaho, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
Wake Up Wyoming

The Ten Sleep Murders That Changed Wyoming

The men in the picture above are murderess. In the early days of Wyoming there were turf wars of all sorts. Many of those wars led to bloody conflict. One type of war was the cattlemen VS. the sheep herders. Both were important industries, but both were competing over grazing land and water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison#Yellowstone National Park#Accident#The National Park Service#Old Faithful#Nps
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

North Idaho woman found safe

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A missing North Idaho woman has been found safe.  Tessa Shannon was reported missing Thursday after no one had heard from her since early Wednesday morning.  It is not clear where she was located.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Jet skier who died at Caesar Creek State Park identified

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 31-year-old from Pennsylvania has been identified as the jet skier who died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park. Donnell Jordan, 31, of Pennsylvania, was thrown off a jet ski around 4 p.m., according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Jordan died after fellow...
Farm and Dairy

Ohio’s wild turkey harvest results through May 22

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 11,770 birds through May 22, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 23 days of hunting in the five northeastern counties (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull), 30 days in the remaining counties, and includes the 1,103 wild turkeys taken during the youth season, April 9-10. The three-year average (2019, 2020 and 2021) using the same dates is 17,060 wild turkeys.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBTW News13

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/ AP) — A doctor killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005, according to […]
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy