Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom.
While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles.
North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
Comments / 3