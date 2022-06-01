Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO