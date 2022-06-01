ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian posts proof she really ate Beyond Meat in ad

TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian is clapping back after receiving criticism for her...

www.today.com

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

North West Wears High Heels and Denim for ‘Best Date Ever’ With Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian’s sleek style always makes a statement – and now, it appears daughter North West is picking up a fashion lesson from her mom. While on a mother-daughter date at a restaurant with Kardashian — as seen on Instagram — North slipped on a pair of black heels, which looked to be about two inches. They appeared to be a vintage set of mules, featuring black patent leather uppers, rounded soles and thin crossed toe straps accented with delicate buckles. North paired the strappy footwear with black jeans and a black short-sleeved top, accessorizing...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Kanye West Walked Out During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue: ‘Haven’t Talked to Him Since’

A difference of opinions. While Kim Kardashian was celebrating her first-time hosting Saturday Night Live, Kanye West had some constructive criticism about his then-estranged wife's approach to the gig. "He walked out on SNL mid-monologue. I haven't talked to him since. He is upset at the fact that I used the word 'divorced' — so […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Clapping
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Slams Tristan For Not Giving Her A Heads Up About Paternity Drama: ‘That’d Be Nice’

An upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians will explore the drama between Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Tristan Thompson, 31. Khloe appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and elaborated more on how she found out that the NBA star fathered a child with another woman. According to Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian was filming a scene with her ex Kanye West and their kids when she saw the news online, and then informed Khloe about what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Slammed for Pretending to Eat Food in New Ad Campaign

Kim Kardashian might say she really believes in Beyond Meat's mission to create meat-free products that taste as good as the real thing, but she has a curious way of showing it. The Kardashians star appears in a new ad for the brand, but fans quickly noticed one bizarre aspect of it. She never actually eats most of the food she's trying to sell.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy