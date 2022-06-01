ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

PFAS shuts down wells in the communities of Adams, Marshfield

By Isiah Holmes
newsfromthestates.com
 3 days ago

Environmental groups are sounding the alarm after drinking water wells in the communities of Marshfield and Adams were shut down last week due to tests by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that found levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluroralkyl substances) high enough to be harmful for humans.

www.newsfromthestates.com

newsfromthestates.com

Decision on PFAS regulation expected Monday

PFAS sample testing bottles | Photo by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. In a hearing on Monday, a Waukesha County judge is expected to issue a decision on whether or not he’ll stay his April ruling ending the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) ability to regulate chemical spills.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

GDL Is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month

This summer, many teenagers will get behind the wheel for the first time as they work to earn their driver license, but it can be a dangerous time of year for young drivers. More than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen during the 100 Deadliest Days of summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA. Wisconsin has many laws designed to prepare teenagers for safe driving, including the Graduated Driver License program. GDL is Wisconsin State Patrol’s June Law of the Month. To be eligible for an instruction permit, you must be at least 15-years-old, be enrolled in a certified driver education program, and pass the knowledge and signs test. Drivers with an instruction permit are required to have a valid, regular license holder in the front seat of the vehicle: an instructor, parent or guardian, or someone 21 or older. Drivers, age 16 to 18, can apply for a probationary license if they are violation free for at least six months, have completed a minimum of 50 hours of supervised driving (including 10 hours at night) with a parent or guardian, have completed all driver’s education course work and behind-the-wheel hours with an instructor, and pass a road test (or receive a waiver).
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Highway D in Lincoln County among 342 projects to receive state funding

WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), on Thursday, June 2, announced approximately $149 million in state funding for 342 local improvement projects to be completed across Wisconsin over the next five years. A release from Evers’ office said the funding comes from six...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Five years after massive manure spill, residents fighting for clean water

A DNR inspector measures the depth of the 2016 manure spill at the Emerald Sky Dairy. (Wisconsin DNR) In late 2016, a pipe burst at the Emerald Sky Dairy, a factory farm in the town of Emerald in St. Croix County. The resulting leak ended up spilling nearly 300,000 gallons of manure into the surrounding wetlands and water systems.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: High levels in 11 counties, medium levels in 20

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11 Wisconsin counties are seeing high levels of COVID-19. These counties are grouped in the northwest, central, and southeastern parts of the state. Eighteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in Northeastern Wisconsin are “in the green,” seeing low levels of community spread of the virus. The exceptions are Forest and Langlade counties, which have medium levels of the COVID-19 virus with 18 other counties around the state. There are 41 counties with a low level of community spread of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Brush Fire Breaks Out In Western Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- Breaking: A brush fire has broken out in the town of Little Rice Oneida County (northwest of Tomahawk). We'll have details as we learn more however, it is advised at this time to avoid Oneida County HWY Y west of Nokomis. Be sure to check back...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin adds over 2.6k new cases of COVID-19

THURSDAY 6/2/2022 2:01 p.m. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,477,724 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,026 total COVID-19 deaths. The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that...
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Illegal tire dumping on Oshkosh school property

(OSHKOSH,WI) — Someone is using the parking lot at Oshkosh West High School as a dumping grounds. Fifteen used tires were left in the lot late last week. Tire dumping on public land is becoming common, as people look to avoid the cost of disposing them. The Oshkosh School...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Dead carp in Pigeon Lake

The Pigeon Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District, working with the state DNR, has uncovered the cause of the carp die-off in the watershed:. A virus first identified in ornamental koi fish in the 1990s that has now spread worldwide. The virus, which causes Koi Herpesvirus Disease (KHVD), is a distinct...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
moderncampground.com

Wisconsin Campground Seeing More Visitors

Wisconsin’s Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said occupancy rates at Bay Shore Campground went from 32% in 2015 to about 57% last year. “Prior to Memorial weekend, we were full Wednesday morning already. That’s unprecedented. Typically Thursday, maybe Friday morning, we’re full. To be full three days in advance of the holiday weekend, that’s awesome,” Kriese told a local report.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin COVID-19 surge: 2,659 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw a post-holiday weekend surge in new COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services (DHS) also reported the most COVID-19 deaths submitted to the state in one day in two-and-a-half months. According to the DHS, tests confirmed 2,659 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday’s report....
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Why are most Wisconsin waterfalls up north?

Spending time in nature has become more popular during the pandemic. Getting outside to enjoy Wisconsin’s waterfalls is a part of that, and it prompted someone to ask WHYsconsin why the northern part of the state seems to have a monopoly on waterfalls. Tom Hornung from Madison was entering...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

What's the status of gun safety legislation in Wisconsin?

America continues to be plagued by relentless mass shootings and rising homicide rates in cities. In Wisconsin, legislative Democrats and Republicans have diametrically opposed views on how to tackle the problems. Democrats say easy access to guns is a public health issue, while Republicans hold tight to the Second Amendment.
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

UW Health can bargain with unions, AG Kaul says in legal opinion

A truck-mounted billboard displays the message of nurses who want union recognition at UW Health at a rally in February 2022. (Erik Gunn | Wisconsin Examiner) UW Health is free to voluntarily recognize and bargain with employee unions under Wisconsin Law, according to an opinion issued Thursday by Attorney General Josh Kaul.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin OWI law found unconstitutional by high court

MADISON, Wis. (CN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday said it is unconstitutional to count revocation of driving privileges for refusing a warrantless blood draw as a criminal offense contributing to increased penalties for multiple drunken driving convictions, which the state’s legal scheme for OWI offenses currently allows.
WISCONSIN STATE
Advance Titan

Oshkosh Riverwalk section to temporarily close

The Oshkosh Riverwalk section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed to public use on the following dates due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development:. · Monday, June 6 through Friday,...
OSHKOSH, WI

