Linda Anderson, the mother of Jay Anderson Jr, and attorney Kimberley Motley address media after the court hearing. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) The brilliant sun and bright blue sky over Milwaukee on the first day of June didn’t penetrate the downtown Safety Building and circuit court where, on Wednesday, the parents of Jay Anderson Jr., dressed in black as if in mourning, navigated the massive concrete complex’s long hallways toward a courtroom. This was the day the public was to learn whether charges would be issued against the officer who killed Anderson nearly six years ago. The dozens of supporters who filled the courtroom were unaware of what Anderson’s parents, Jay Sr. and Linda, learned the night before. No charges would be issued against former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah, who was hired by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department last January.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO