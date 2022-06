The 2022 MHSAA State Track and Field Championships were held Saturday with St. Joseph County sending multiple athletes to all four divisions. One of those came away with a state championship in Colon’s Alexander Stoll. His 14.92 mark made him the king of the 110m hurdles in Division 4. Stoll also scored with a 6th in the 100m dash and competed in two other events.

