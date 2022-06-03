ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Launch of first-ever US road that charges electric vehicles as they drive

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARuAT_0fx3eFHU00

The first-ever wireless charging road for electric vehicles (EV) has been launched in the US as countries race to find ways to extend EV range.

The project in Michigan , set to open next year, will be just one-mile long – but if successful, this kind of charging could help EVs travel longer distances without adding additional batteries, and potentially increase the number of drivers willing to make the switch from gas-powered cars.

“You’re not going to fully charge a vehicle — especially, this is, you know, a minimum of a mile pilot project,” Michele Mueller from the Michigan Department of Transportation tells The Independent.

“But what it will do is extend the range for the vehicle so that somebody may not have to stop.”

The road works by using an underground energy system of charging coils that connect to the electricity grid and boost the lifespan of an EV battery as it drives over it.

But you can’t just drive your EV along the road and get a charge — the vehicle needs a special receiver for it to work.

When car passes over the coils, the charging system activates, allowing the receiver to capture the energy and transmit it to the battery, Stefan Tongur from Electreon, the company building the stretch of road in Michigan, tells The Independent .

The receiver can also rack up a tab so the vehicle owner could be charged for the electricity, he adds.

Without an activated receiver, the system doesn’t emit electricity, Dr Tongur says, meaning people and animals aren’t going to be electrocuted crossing the street.

And since each coil is individually connected to the grid, if there’s a pothole or some other breakage in the road that damages the system, you would only lose one small section of charging ability.

The charge per mile depends on the vehicle and how fast it’s driving, Dr Tongur says. However there’s a long way to go — and a lot of technology that would need to become standard — before this kind of system could make a meaningful difference for most drivers.

For one, electric vehicles would all need special receivers which don’t currently come standard.

Secondly, wireless charging roads would need to be ubiquitous. In addition to the Michigan project, Electreon is testing these roads in Germany, Sweden, Italy and Israel. Other companies and governments are also testing similar technology, like Magment, a Germany company, who’s working with the Purdue University and the state of Indiana on a similar project .

But the infrastructure would need to be rolled out far more extensively to make a dent in most people’s charging needs. Bus routes may be a good place to start, Dr Tongur says, due to the predictable, repetitive routes. Some of the company’s existing roads in Europe and Israel are focusing on buses.

Another potential application would be interstate highways where cars are more likely to travel distances beyond the range of their batteries, Daniel Sperling , a transportation researcher at the University of California Davis, tells The Independent .

Dr Sperling notes that there are other options for extending EV range. Battery swapping, for example, could see drivers pull over to swap out a depleted battery for a fresh one at sites similar to a gas station.

He said that questions remain over the potential costs of installing and maintaining wireless charging roads, and as the cost of more powerful batteries decline, there may not be as much need for this kind of technology.

If the new type of road network is going to work in the US, the Michigan pilot project will likely provide a first glimpse of the answer.

The state’s contract with Electreon was announced in February and is scheduled to be up and running in 2023.

Comments / 50

Whataboutme
4d ago

You can take your EV and electric road and shove both where the sun doesn't shine.

Reply(4)
7
Related
TheStreet

EVs Are in High Demand. But There Is a Big Problem (The Battery)

This isn't going according to plan. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a high of $4.59 this week, about 51% higher than a year ago, according to data from the AAA. Not surprisingly, people are looking to the electric vehicle as a way of staunching the flow of cash from their wallets.
CARS
BBC

Electric car rapid charging costs soar, says RAC

The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
GAS PRICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Indiana State
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Electricity#Ev
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy