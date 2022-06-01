The Science and Art of Storytelling Every Saturday in June and July at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Join the Arizona Museum of Natural History for two hours of non-stop science and storytelling fun from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. every Saturday in June and July. Local Arizona authors and storytellers will read their books or tell a story accompanied by crafts, activities, demonstrations and more in our galleries! Every book or story is tied to a natural history theme, including anthropology, paleontology, local desert wildlife and more!

This program series is free with general admission and is perfect for families with children from K through 4th grade. Space is limited, so spots are limited to 30 walk-in participants per session. This storytelling is made possible by a grant from Arizona Humanities.

ABOUT ARIZONA MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY

Nestled in the heart of downtown Mesa, the Arizona Museum of Natural History is the premier natural history museum in Arizona. A "must-see" for dinosaur lovers, the main attraction is Dinosaur Mountain, with animatronic dinosaurs, a 3-story indoor waterfall and a flash flood that happens every 30 minutes. If dinosaurs are not your interest, then pan for gold, learn about volcanoes, or discover Arizona's connections to civilizations further afield like the Maya.