From Mike of Smith and Nelson at 94.9 KYSS-FM: With gas prices the highest Montana has ever seen them - and really with no end in sight to that situation - there's probably at least a few people out there who were planning on some kind of summer vacation that are maybe rethinking those plans. Even a road trip to somewhere like Seattle is probably going to cost you almost twice as much as it would have last year.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO