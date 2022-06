An Indiana County man is facing three charges of indecent assault and two for the corruption of minors. The Punxsutawney Spirit reports 55 year old Oswaldo Romero-Posadas of Rossiter allegedly touched a juvenile inappropriately. The published report adds, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had an outstanding warrant for the deportation of Romero-Posadas, who was in Florida at that time; however, he was taken into custody on May 17 after police learned that he was in Punxsutawney.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO