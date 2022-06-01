ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Napa brush fire reaches 570 acres, now 20% contained

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400eXs_0fx3KwIB00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – CAL FIRE crews are still battling the massive blaze that broke out in Napa County on Tuesday, with the fire still only about 20% contained as of just past noon on Wednesday.

Dubbed the Old Fire, the brush fire broke out on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. at the 2300 block of Old Soda Springs Road just northeast of Napa, as previously reported by KCBS Radio .

Evacuations were quickly issued for most of the area of Soda Canyon Road.

As fire crews worked into the night and early morning, the fire has reached 570 acres and is holding firm at that number.

Firefighters are continuing to strengthen containment lines and put out hot spots.

The evacuation order for Soda Springs Road was lifted after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Use caution while driving in the area, as fire equipment will be parked, working, and traveling along the road," the agency wrote in a Twitter update.

CAL FIRE will continue working to contain the blaze throughout the rest of the day, with "a full 24 hour shift staffed with many resources for today's fire fight," the agency wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

