Another Riverhead High School student has been arrested for allegedly making comments threatening violence at the school, Riverhead Police said Thursday night. Police said a 15-year- old male student at the high school posted on his Instagram account, “IMMA Send SHOtsflying at the school for XXXX” and ” I HOPE I GET LOCKED UP SO I CAN SEE XXXX AND WE CAN BOTH BEAT THE CASE SO THEN BOTH OF US CAN BOOM THE SCHOOL.”

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO