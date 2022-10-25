Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: All the Pokemon confirmed so far

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex continues to grow with more Pokemon and Scarlet trailers and teasers, showcasing a host of critters we'll be meeting in the Paldea region. The latest reveal comes in the shape of new Ghost type Pokemon Greavard, a very good dog complete with a candle on its head that is said to have an affectionate personality. As we've learned from previous updates from The Pokemon Company, new critters will be appearing in the wilds of the upcoming open-world adventure, along with a host of familiar favorites that we've seen throughout the best Pokemon games .

To see what new additions and returning friends are among the Gen 9 Pokemon revealed so far, read on below to find all Pokemon we know will be looking out for to fill our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters

Starters

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starters were confirmed straight away with the game's very first trailer. They are this trio:

Sprigatito (Grass Cat Pokemon)

(Grass Cat Pokemon) Fuecoco (Fire Croc Pokemon)

(Fire Croc Pokemon) Quaxly (Water Duckling Pokemon)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries

The two new Legendary Pokemon

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Legendaries have been revealed, and we're starting to learn more information about them.

Koraidon and Miraidon will appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet respectively, but rather than an end-game addition to help you beat the big bad of Scarlet and Violet, it seems as though they'll be relatively early additions to your squad. The latest trailer reveal that they'll essentially act as All-Terrain Vehicles letting you fly, drive, and swim across the new region of Paldea . That could be what Game Freak meant the last time it showed off the pair, which it said had "powers that far surpass those of other Pokemon."

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon

Gen 9 Pokemon - All the New Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

As for the new Gen 9 Pokedex, we've got twelve confirmed critters (with another one suspected for the list along with the trio of Starters). They are as follows, with pics in the gallery above:

Armarouge (Fire/Psychic Fire Warrior Pokemon)

(Fire/Psychic Fire Warrior Pokemon) Bellibot (Electric ElFrog Pokemon)

(Electric ElFrog Pokemon) Ceruledge (Fire/Ghost Fire Blades Pokemon)

(Fire/Ghost Fire Blades Pokemon) Cetitan (Ice Terra Whale Pokemon)

(Ice Terra Whale Pokemon) Cyclizar (Dragon/Normal Mount Pokemon)

(Dragon/Normal Mount Pokemon) Farigiraf (Normal/Pyschic Long Neck Pokemon)

(Normal/Pyschic Long Neck Pokemon) Fidough (Fairy Puppy Pokemon)

(Fairy Puppy Pokemon) Greavard (Ghost Dog Pokemon)

(Ghost Dog Pokemon) Grafaiai (Poison Monkey Pokemon)

(Poison Monkey Pokemon) Klawf (Rock Ambush Pokemon)

(Rock Ambush Pokemon) Lechonk (Normal Hog Pokemon)

(Normal Hog Pokemon) Paldean Wooper (Poison/Ground Poison Fish Pokemon).

(Poison/Ground Poison Fish Pokemon). Pawmi (Electric Mouse Pokemon)

(Electric Mouse Pokemon) Smoliv (Grass/Normal Olive Pokemon)

(Grass/Normal Olive Pokemon) Wiglett (Water Garden Eel Pokemon)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 1-8 Pokemon

Returning Pokemon

As for the returning Pokemon, we've picked out all those that appear across the two Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers released so far. In bold are those that appear in the trailers, and in the brackets are their evolution family, which are bound to also be part of the final Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex.

Altaria (Swablu)

(Swablu) Azumarill (Azurill, Marill)

(Azurill, Marill) Bagon (Shelgon, Salamence)

(Shelgon, Salamence) Blissey (Happiny, Chansey)

(Happiny, Chansey) Bounsweet, Tsareena (Tseenee)

(Tseenee) Breloom (Shroomish)

(Shroomish) Cactnea, Cacturne

Chansey (Happiney, Blissey)

(Happiney, Blissey) Clauncher (Clawitzer)

(Clawitzer) Coalossal (Rolycoly, Carkol)

(Rolycoly, Carkol) Combee (Vespiquen)

(Vespiquen) Cryogonal

Cubchoo, Beartic

Cufant (Copperajah)

(Copperajah) Deerling (Sawsbuck)

(Sawsbuck) Diglett (Dugtrio)

(Dugtrio) Dragonair, Dragonite (Dratini)

(Dratini) Drednaw (Chewtle)

(Chewtle) Drifloon (Drifbloom)

(Drifbloom) Donphan, Phanpy

Eelektross (Eelektrik)

(Eelektrik) Eevee (All eeveelutions, including Sylveon )

(All eeveelutions, including ) Eiscue

Flaaffy (Mareep, Ampharos)

(Mareep, Ampharos) Fletchling (Fletchinder, Talonflame )

(Fletchinder, ) Gardevoir (Ralts, Kirlia)

(Ralts, Kirlia) Gastly, Haunter, Gengar

Girafarig

Gogoat (Skiddo)

(Skiddo) Goomy (Sligoo, Goodra)

(Sligoo, Goodra) Greedant (Skwovet)

(Skwovet) Growlithe (Arcanine)

(Arcanine) Hatterine (Hatenna, Hattrem)

(Hatenna, Hattrem) Hippowdon (Hippopotas)

(Hippopotas) Hoppip, Skiploom (Jumpluff)

(Jumpluff) Houndoor (Houndoom)

(Houndoom) Hydreigon (Deino, Zweilous)

(Deino, Zweilous) Komala

Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff (Igglytuff)

(Igglytuff) Jumpluff (Skiploom)

(Skiploom) Larvitar (Pupitar, Tyranitar)

(Pupitar, Tyranitar) Lilligant (Petillil)

(Petillil) Litleo (Pyroar)

(Pyroar) Lucario (Riolu)

(Riolu) Lurantis (Fomantis)

(Fomantis) Lumineon (Finneon)

(Finneon) Magikarp (Gyarados)

(Gyarados) Makuhita, Hariyama

Mankey (Primeape)

(Primeape) Mareep, Flaafy (Ampharos)

(Ampharos) Magnemite (Magneton, Magnezone)

(Magneton, Magnezone) Mareanie (Toxapex)

(Toxapex) Medicham (Meditite)

(Meditite) Meowth, Persian

Misdreavus, Mismagius

Mudbray (Mudsdale)

(Mudsdale) Murkrow (Honchcrow)

(Honchcrow) Noibat, Noivern

Oricorio

Pachurisu

Pelipper (Wingull)

(Wingull) Petilil (Liligant)

(Liligant) Pikachu, Raichu (Pichu)

(Pichu) Pincurchin

Pinneco (Forretress)

(Forretress) Polteageist (Sinistea)

(Sinistea) Psyduck, Golduck

Rockruff (Lycanroc)

(Lycanroc) Rotom

Sableye

Salamence

Scizor, Scyther

Seviper

Shinx, Luxray (Luxio)

(Luxio) Slowking, Slowpoke (Slowbro)

(Slowbro) Sneasel

Snorunt (Glalie / Froslass)

(Glalie / Froslass) Starly (Staravia, Staraptor)

(Staravia, Staraptor) Stonjourner

Sunflora (Sunkern)

(Sunkern) Sudowoodo

Swablu (Altaria)

(Altaria) Torkoal

Venonat (Venomoth)

(Venomoth) Vigoroth (Slakoth, Slaking)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release date has been set for November 12. It's undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming Switch games for 2022.