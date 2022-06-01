Driver Dies in Crash with Phoenix (AZ) Fire Truck Responding to Call

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say nine people, including a teenage boy, were shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning. Officers say it happened at a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after 1 a.m., and detectives believe a confrontation ended with nine people shot. One person, believed to be a woman, died after being taken to the hospital. Two other women suffered life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be okay. During a news conference, Sgt. Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall at the shooting, and that while the victims’ ages weren’t immediately clear, he believed they were between 17 and 24.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO