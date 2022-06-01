ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Driver Dies in Crash with Phoenix (AZ) Fire Truck Responding to Call

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

A driver tried to pass a Phoenix fire truck responding to a call Tuesday and wound up crashing, first...

www.firefighternation.com

L.A. Weekly

William Dodd Dies in Semi-Truck Collision on 35th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Dead after Big-Rig Accident on Campbell Avenue. The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 35th and Campbell Avenue. Officers say Dodd was attempting to pass the fire truck with its sirens and lights on, and ending up crashing into it. Dodd then lost control of his vehicle and struck a nearby tree.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Firefighters rescuing man who fell into trench in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are working to free a man who fell into a trench. On Saturday morning crews were called to the area of Camelback and Citrus roads in Goodyear for a rescue. Glendale Fire officials say a man in his 20s fell into the trench...
GOODYEAR, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — One person was killed and eight others were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall early Saturday, authorities said. Update 11:59 p.m. EDT June 4: The deceased, who died from her injuries at an area hospital, has been identified by police as a 14-year-old girl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1 killed, 8 others injured after north Phoenix strip mall shooting, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say nine people, including a teenage boy, were shot at a north Phoenix strip mall early Saturday morning. Officers say it happened at a party near 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after 1 a.m., and detectives believe a confrontation ended with nine people shot. One person, believed to be a woman, died after being taken to the hospital. Two other women suffered life-threatening injuries. A teenage boy was among those shot, but he is expected to be okay. During a news conference, Sgt. Williams said a group of about 100 people were at the strip mall at the shooting, and that while the victims' ages weren't immediately clear, he believed they were between 17 and 24.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Pickup truck, car catch fire after crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash left behind a mess on the U.S. 60′s new asphalt in Tempe on Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., a driver in a car got involved in a crash with a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the freeway near McClintock Drive. Both vehicles went up in flames. DPS troopers said no one was hurt.
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Brazen golf cart thieves target 55-and-older community in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Teri Bariatti is one of the lucky ones. She still has her golf cart, but many of her neighbors do not. Over the past three days, some crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road in north Phoenix, and riding off with homeowners' golf carts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battle a large house fire near Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of fire crews worked together to put out a house fire near Camelback Mountain. Firefighters were called out to a house near 44th Street and McDonald Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof. "So when firefighters arrived on scene most of that fire was in the attic. It was initially above the garage and because of the large house this was it extended through the entire house," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. The husband and wife who lived there got out of the house safely.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Fire Truck#Traffic Accident
AZFamily

‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Edited body-cam video and a transcript released by police paint a better picture of what led up to a man drowning at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday. The 11-minute video shows officers talking to Sean Bickings and another woman before he jumps into the water. However, the video cuts out before Bickings is heard struggling in the lake so police provided a transcript of what happened next, including an officer saying he wasn't going to jump in as Bickings calls for help.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 303 in Goodyear reopens after Friday morning crash

PHOENIX – A crash closed part of southbound Loop 303 in the West Valley on Friday, slowing traffic for most of the morning rush. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the wreck in Goodyear shut down the freeway near westbound Interstate 10, closing both transition ramps there as well around 6:10 a.m.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX - A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on Friday night, Phoenix police said. Officers responded to a shooting call near 39th Avenue and Grand at 10:30 p.m. on June 3 when they discovered the man's body. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Drone video shows man shooting K-9 handler during standoff in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drone footage shows a man shooting at a K-9 handler while barricading himself inside a trailer in Glendale on April 14. The shooting happened near 62nd and Olive avenues. It all started around 2 a.m. when a woman called 911 and told police her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Shafner, unexpectedly showed up at her apartment. She had a restraining order against Shafner. "I'm being harassed. My ex keeps hopping my balcony and knocking on my door, and now he's throwing rocks at my window," said the woman in the 911 call.
GLENDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

String of deaths at Lake Pleasant unusual, officials say

Six people have died on Lake Pleasant. Five of those victims were not wearing a life vest. Peoria Fire-Medical spokesman Mark Barbee says that this string of deaths was unusual for Lake Pleasant. It's the largest, most frequently visited lake in Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in north Phoenix

Thieves steal golf carts from senior community in north Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Family searching for justice after man was killed at Mesa apartment complex

PHOENIX - Authorities are asking for the public's help, as they continue to search for the person responsible for killing a 45-year-old Mesa man. The victim, identified as Aaron Fawcett, was shot at an apartment complex near Broadway and State Route 87. There is very limited information in this case, but as the investigation continues, Fawcett's family is calling for justice, as well as more information about what happened,
MESA, AZ

