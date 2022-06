Kenny Chesney brought his Here and Now Tour to Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday night, and there were a few familiar faces that popped up during his set. When it comes to Music City concerts, country artists always seem to have a friend on speed dial for a cameo. Chesney's date was no different, with three musicians coming out during the concert, which set an attendance record for Nissan Stadium.

4 DAYS AGO