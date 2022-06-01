ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Supreme Court steps in

By Caitlin McGarry
 3 days ago

Good morning! The Supreme Court finally weighed in on the Texas law that would hit social media companies, and Meta execs are probably breathing huge sighs of relief. Meanwhile, "buy now, pay later" might not just be another pandemic ecommerce trend if a big Stripe move is any indication. Happy hump...

Alito seems cool now with the godfather of anti-tech antitrust

Justice Samuel Alito earlier this week signaled that some Supreme Court conservatives might want the First Amendment to work differently with online platforms than it does today. He may also have dropped some hints that he and his colleagues feel the same way about antitrust. In a dissent released Tuesday,...
Elon Musk makes Tesla layoffs official

Tesla is cutting about 10% of salaried workers, Elon Musk told employees on Friday. The Tesla CEO told fellow executives earlier that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and the company would need to lay off employees, Reuters reported. "Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%...
The CFTC is suing Gemini over a bitcoin futures product

On the same day it announced layoffs, Gemini was hit with a lawsuit by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The agency claims that the crypto exchange, run by brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, misled it during conversations in 2017 about a bitcoin futures contract product, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan Thursday.
Facebook’s first grown-up steps down

Good morning! It’s the end of an era: After 14 years as Meta’s COO, Sheryl Sandberg is leaving the company in Mark Zuckerberg’s hands. The move, though unsurprising, is another sign of a big shift in tech. Speaking of shifts, Elon Musk is the one executive who doesn’t care about smoothing the return to office. His approach is certainly … unique. Happy Thursday; let’s do this.
Your employees are quitting. Here’s how to keep them.

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. This just in: Look who’s Leaning Out. Today: Michelle has a Q&A with Alan Henry, author of “Seen, Heard, and Paid: The New Work Rules for the Marginalized.” Don’t miss the transcript from the book that we featured on Protocol last week. Also, we’re tracking the layoffs, hiring freezes and hiring slowdowns all in one place, how to hack your productivity through your eyeballs, and a new survey that says employees are leaving their jobs because they don’t feel like they can truly be their self at work (and lots of other reasons).
States will lead the BNPL backlash

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we look at the potential response from federal agencies and state attorneys general as the BNPL business model draws scrutiny in a down economy; New York state’s moratorium on crypto mining came back from the dead; and Microsoft said it won’t stand in the way of unionization efforts (think Activision-Blizzard).
Coinbase is now rescinding accepted job offers on top of a hiring freeze

Coinbase announced Thursday that it was rescinding accepted job offers to new hires, in addition to its previously announced hiring freeze, Chief People Officer L.J. Brock wrote in a blog post. The company seemed to be determined to triple its workforce even after weak first-quarter earnings, which resulted in its...
Window closes for FTC to intervene in Musk's Twitter takeover

The window in which regulators could object to Elon Musk's planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter has now ended, according to the company, removing one hurdle from the long path between now and the transaction's eventual scheduled closing later this year. Thanks to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act of 1976, companies planning...
The biggest crypto bulls are talking crypto winter

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: Gemini’s layoffs, killing off the “Square killer” talk, and the state of crypto VC. The hospitality industry is rightly skeptical about the prospects for “NFT restaurants,” but a high-profile test is coming to San Francisco. A two-story Japanese restaurant, Shō, is coming to Salesforce Park, the aboveground patch of greenery connected to Salesforce Tower. It’s using NFTs to sell VIP memberships at Earth, Water and Fire levels. It’s not clear why this requires a blockchain, as opposed to, say, a spreadsheet, since no one besides the restaurant needs to verify membership status. But it’s a good indicator of how the NFT craze means the concept is getting applied to just about anything expensive and exclusive.
The exception to the fintech downturn

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Keep’s pitch to investors during a downturn, the backlash to the blockchain backlash, and a startup hires a “PR jedi master.”. Off the chain. One of the fascinating aspects of cryptocurrencies is their default public nature. While it’s possible...
Microsoft pledges not to fight labor unions

Microsoft has broken rank with its peers in the tech industry and said it will not combat employee unionization efforts. The news was announced on Thursday in a blog post authored by Microsoft President Brad Smith. "Recent unionization campaigns across the country — including in the tech sector — have...
The Lummis-Gillibrand bill draft promises crypto tax wins

A highly anticipated crypto regulation bill is generating buzz and gathering support from lobbying groups for its reforms to a topic that’s long been a sore spot for investors in digital assets: taxes. A draft version of the bill, set to be introduced by Sens. Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten...
Sheryl Sandberg's career-defining moments

There was a time early on at Facebook when pretty much every other company in Silicon Valley was on the hunt for its own “Sheryl.” It was shorthand for a female executive who could transform a company from a scrappy, bro-ey startup to a fast-growing business, as Sheryl Sandberg had famously done with Facebook.
The startup CEO gender pay gap is widening

Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson and I’m such a huge fan of the British royals that I once slept on the street to be in the front row on the Mall for William and Kate’s wedding. Congrats to the queen on her Platinum Jubilee! This week in the startup world: the craziest VC lawsuit since Benchmark sued Travis Kalanick, more fallout from layoffs and a stubborn pay gap for startup CEOs.
