The Supreme Court steps in

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. This just in: Look who’s Leaning Out. Today: Michelle has a Q&A with Alan Henry, author of “Seen, Heard, and Paid: The New Work Rules for the Marginalized.” Don’t miss the transcript from the book that we featured on Protocol last week. Also, we’re tracking the layoffs, hiring freezes and hiring slowdowns all in one place, how to hack your productivity through your eyeballs, and a new survey that says employees are leaving their jobs because they don’t feel like they can truly be their self at work (and lots of other reasons).

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO