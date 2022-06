Bowling Green State University received 12 mosaic tile replicas from the Turkish government today in the Wolfe Center for the Arts. The tiles are replicas of the original ancient tiles the University acquired in 1965. After a BGSU faculty member learned during their research that the tiles were part of an unauthorized excavation, BGSU returned the ancient mosaics to the Republic of Turkey in 2018. The replicas will remain on display at BGSU in collaboration and recognition of the University's continued stewardship of cultural history.

