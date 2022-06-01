ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts' remaining offseason schedule for June

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are entering the final month of the offseason workout program with OTAs continuing into June.

Considered Phase III of the offseason program, these first two weeks or so of the month will be the final time the team will be together before breaking for summer and eventually returning for training camp at the end of July.

Here’s a quick look at the remaining offseason workout schedule for the Colts in June:

  • June 1-3: OTAs
  • June 7-9: Mandatory minicamp
  • June 13-16: OTAs

While the final seven OTA sessions are completely voluntary, the mandatory minicamp is just that. Mandatory. The Colts should have high attendance for that, though it isn’t clear if cornerback Kenny Moore II will be participating as he seeks a new contract.

This time will be crucial for the Colts as they look to avoid a slow start to another season, which means getting the new players integrated into their respective sides of the ball will be the main focus of the next two weeks.

Community Policy