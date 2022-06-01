ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Explains The Differences Between Star Wars' Inquisitor And Sith

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Spoilers ahead for Obi-Wan Kenobi .

Star Wars returned to Disney+ with Obi-Wan Kenobi , which has brought in elements from the prequel trilogy, introduced some formerly animated foes into live-action , and is setting the stage for the original trilogy for iconic characters like Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. The primary villain of the new show isn’t Vader, however, but rather Moses Ingram’s Reva, who is an Inquisitor rather than a Sith. But what sets a Sith apart from an Inquisitor, when both use the dark side of the Force, wield red lightsabers, and want to hunt the heroes? Director Deborah Chow as well as Ingram herself weighed in to CinemaBlend .

The Inquisitors actually debuted in current Star Wars canon as the primary villains of the first two seasons of Star Wars Rebels , an animated series set in the final years ahead of the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and A New Hope . They were the natural choice for the bad guys for Obi-Wan Kenobi , set ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith . Obi-Wan unfortunately was wielding a blaster rather than his saber while on the run from Reva early on. Actress Moses Ingram opened up about playing Reva as Obi-Wan’s foe, as well as what sets a Sith apart from the Inquisitors:

I would say she's pretty formidable. I am also biased, but she's pretty dangerous. I think she's driven by her passion, and she loves what she does, and she is out to get the job done. I think that's why. The difference between Inquisitor and Sith, I myself actually got in trouble because I was informed that my character is indeed not of the Sith, but of the Inquisitorius, which is a big, big difference. Can I tell you the difference? I would not dare try, not on camera.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi proved that Reva’s real “passion” was for being the one to capture the legendary Obi-Wan, to the point of recklessness and stabbing the Grand Inquisitor with her lightsaber. Her methods were almost immediately more successful in drawing Obi-Wan out than any others that might have happened in the ten years since the end of the prequel trilogy in the Star Wars timeline , and it’s clear at this point that she’ll stop at nothing to “get the job done.” That itself doesn’t sound unlike something that any of the saga’s Sith characters wouldn’t do. Luckily, director Deborah Chow broke down the differences:

Well, the Sith, there's the Rule of Two, so it's not an open membership on that one. What's interesting about the Inquisitors is that they're all individuals.They're not a monolithic team or an entity. So they all have a really interesting backstory and some of those backstories, they've already delved into and there's so much more I think there to explore. But to me, they all had different reasons why they turned and they're all very powerful, so it's a collective of individuals, which I think makes the Inquisitors so interesting.

The Rule of Two is the easiest way to rule out Reva or any of the others who are hunting Jedi alongside her as Sith, as this is the era of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. These Inquisitors also have backgrounds and motivations that are distinct from each other, seemingly without the clear master/apprentice power structure.

There is of course the Grand Inquisitor with the higher rank – and Star Wars Rebels in fact didn’t even introduce any other Inquisitors until the second season – but this is a “collective of individuals,” rather than a duo cemented by the Rule of Two. The rules get a little fuzzier when it comes to the sequel trilogy in the timeline, but for now, the separation stands.

And Reva wasted no time in making it clear that one doesn’t need to be a Sith to pose a huge threat to any surviving Jedi in the galaxy, ten years after Order 66. Star Wars is full of some of the most iconic villains in pop culture history, and Moses Ingram made an impression with her first episodes. Unfortunately, Star Wars had to speak out regarding racist backlash against the actress, and her co-star Ewan McGregor had a strong message as well in condemning the “horrendous” and “racist” messages sent to Ingram.

The six-episode run of the Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series is half over at this point, but you can continue catching new episodes including the very first live-action Inquisitors on Wednesdays at 12:01 a.m. PT with a Disney+ subscription . You can also find all four seasons of Star Wars Rebels available on the Disney streaming service, if you want to check out all the foundation that Rebels laid for the Inquisitors prior to Ewan McGregor’s limited series.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars Addresses What Went Wrong with Luke Skywalker's The Mandalorian CGI

I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say that Luke Skywalker's epic return in The Mandalorian Season 2's finale episode is easily one of the best Star Wars moments Disney has been able to produce. However, despite the hair-raising moment, a lot of fans shared their collective dismay over the way his CGI was handled.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Sith#Force#Inquisitors#Star Wars Rebels
ComicBook

Star Wars: Here's Who Plays Young Princess Leia in Obi-Wan Kenobi

The latest Star Wars series on Disney+ introduces the world to a young version of a well-known character from the Skywalker Saga. Be warned, spoilers follow! Obi-Wan Kenobi made its first two episodes available on Disney+ on Thursday night following the premiere of those episodes at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. As details about the episode start to make their way to social media, some fans might find themselves wondering, "Who is playing the young version of Princess Leia?" The answer is Vivien Lyra Blair.
MOVIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi: James Earl Jones Confirmed as Voice of Darth Vader

Click here to read the full article. The Force is especially strong with Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Darth Vader, now that franchise icon James Earl Jones is confirmed to be voicing the Sith Lord on the Disney+ series. Jones made his Obi-Wan debut in this week’s third episode, uttering his first ominous words during a holo-conference with Reva the Inquisitor (played by Moses Ingram), who is hot on his longtime rival’s trail. Jones of course originated the voice of Anakin Skywalker’s masked alter ego in 1977’s Star Wars (aka Episode IV), then did same for Episodes V, VI and IX, as well as in...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Actors Open Up About Their On Set Bromance

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally out in the wild on Disney+, fans have been excited to spend time with the Jedi master once again, continuing his story some 20 years since the character was last on screen. Set ten years after the climactic events of Star Wars Episode III:...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Speaks Out on If Qui-Gon Jinn Could Have Saved Anakin Skywalker

In Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, fans around the world learned the origins of Anakin Skywalker, the boy who would grow up to become Darth Vader. Liam Neeson's Qui-Gon Jinn took Anakin out of slavery and insisted on him becoming a Jedi, despite what the rest of the Jedi Council advised. This, as we know, turned out to seal the fate of the entire galaxy. That said, fans have always wondered what would have happened if Qui-Gon's plan would have gone as he intended.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Premiere Reactions

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming its first two episodes on Disney+, and fans certainly have a lot of feelings about it! Reactions to Obi-Wan Episodes 1 and 2 are all over social media right now – but there are certainly divisions in the Force in regards to how the latest Star Wars TV series is being received. As is increasingly the case with Star Wars TV, Obi-Wan Kenobi attempts to build a larger Star Wars TV Universe around itself, while also doing some ambitious retcons of established canon.
MOVIES
IndieWire

What the Darth Vader Reveal in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Gets Right

Click here to read the full article. [Editor’s Note: This story contains spoilers for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3] It is not hyperbole to call Darth Vader one of the most iconic villains of all time — and Disney just brought him back in the best way. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 gave fans a wealth of live-action Vader, with Hayden Christensen donning the sleek helmet and James Earl Jones’ legendary voiceover. He commands the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), terrorizes a town, and duels Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor), giving Star Wars fans a veritable feast of Vader footage with three whole episodes of the show...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Grand Inquisitor Rupert Friend Confirms He Drew Direct Inspiration from ‘Star Wars Rebels’

Set a decade after the fall of the Jedi order and Order 66, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the titular Jedi (Ewan McGregor) as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker growing up with his aunt and uncle on the desert planet of Tatooine. Meanwhile, Anakin Skywalker, now Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), is bent on hunting down the remaining Jedi in the galaxy. At his side are his Sith inquisitors who use the Dark Side of the Force as a tool in their hunt. Leading them is the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend, wielding his double lightsaber and a determination to hunt down the Force users.
MOVIES
Top Speed

Here’s What Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Would Drive if the ID. Buzz Existed in the Star Wars Universe

If you are a Star Wars fan, Obi-Wan Kenobi needs no presentation. For those of you who aren’t, Obi-Wan Kenobi - also known as Ben Kenobi - is one of the main characters of the Star Wars movie series. He was a legendary Jedi master who trained Anakin Skywalker and guided Luke Skywalker as a mentor. "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is also the name of a new TV Series that aired the first time on Disney+ on May 27, 2022. The action takes place ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.” Obi-Wan Kenobi - played by Evan McGregor - must deal with the downfall and corruption of Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
CARS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
105K+
Followers
33K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy