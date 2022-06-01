Here's how Phil Mickelson could eventually be a part of the LIV field in London

The first LIV golf tournament field has been announced, with big names like Dustin Johnson (!!!), Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Talor Gooch joining the Saudi-backed organization that’s creating a ton of controversy and headaches for the PGA Tour.

Not on that list? Phil Mickelson.

Lefty, as you’ll recall, made some comments about the LIV and how he knew that despite “a horrible record on human rights,” he would consider playing “because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson hasn’t played on the PGA Tour since the Farmers in January. But could he still play in London? Let’s dive in:

Wait, how could he still make it?

It’s a 48-golfer field. Of those 48 spots, 42 were announced.

Five of those spots will be handed to five names from the Asian Tour.

And there’s one other spot left.

Would he really want to play after all the things he's said?

It’s a good question. Rory McIlroy was among the stars who have criticized him, KPMG dropped him as a sponsor, and who knows how he’d play after so many absences.

But he’s pretty much burned his bridges and then some with the PGA Tour. You’d have to think that and the fact that he could make a lot of money from LIV would help.

Is that one spot really reserved for him?

Nothing concrete on that at the moment, but there’s a lot of buzz about it:

From Golf Channel:

Phil Mickelson is not listed in next week’s field, although LIV Golf still has six spots available at the Centurion Club, five of which will go to players at this week’s Asian Tour event in England. Mickelson had been linked to LIV Golf but was quoted in a story earlier this year on the Fire Pit Collective website criticizing both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, and he has not played since.

Did he say he'd play?

Back in April, via Golfweek, this happened:

Also on Monday, his representatives released a statement announcing two other events Mickelson has signed up for. “Our client Phil Mickelson is officially registered to play in the PGA Championship as well as the U.S. Open,” read the statement from Steve Loy of Sportfive. The 122nd U.S. Open will be June 16-19 at The Country Club. It’s the one major that Mickelson has never won. “We have also filed a request on his behalf for a release to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational in London, June 9 – 11. This request complies with the deadline of April 25 set forth by the PGA Tour to compete in a conflicting tour event. “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”

Mickelson dropped out of the PGA, so all of this may have changed.