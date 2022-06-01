Surface Laptop Go 2 vs. Laptop Go

Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 gets a glow-up with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, new serviceable parts, Secured-core designation, and new Sage color.

Surface Laptop Go

The original Surface Laptop Go is getting hard to find as Microsoft makes way for the LG2, but that also means you might be able to find a discounted model. It's still a great PC, if not quite as fast due to the older CPU.

Tech specifications

Surface Laptop Go 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Surface Laptop Go 2 has mostly seen changes on the inside. Here's a look at the specifications that make up the new PC and the original Laptop Go.

Surface Laptop Go 2 Surface Laptop Go OS Windows 11 Home Windows 10 in S mode (Windows 11 capable) Processor 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 RAM 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4x 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4x Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel UHD Storage 128GB, 256GB SSD 64GB eMMC, 128GB, 256GB SSD Display 12.4 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, touch 12.4 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, touch 1536x1024 (148 PPI) 1536x1024 (148 PPI) Ports USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, Surface Connect USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, Surface Connect Audio Omnisonic speakers, Dolby Audio, dual far-field mics Omnisonic speakers, Dolby Audio, dual far-field mics Wireless Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Camera Front-facing 720p, f2.0, ambient light sensor Front-facing 720p, f2.0, ambient light sensor Security Fingerprint reader, Secured-core PC Fingerprint reader Battery Up to 13.5 hours, 39W AC adapter Up to 13 hours, 39W AC adapter Dimensions 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches 10.95 x 8.10 x 0.62 inches 278mm x 206mm x 15.7mm 278mm x 205.6mm x 15.7mm Weight 2.48 pounds (1.13kg) 2.45 pounds (1.11kg) Color Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, Sandstone Platinum, Ice Blue, Sandstone Availability Preorder now, June 7 shipping Now Price From $599 From $549

Comparing the Surface Laptop Go 2 with the Laptop Go

The Surface Laptop Go, as we've come to expect from Surface devices, has a nearly flawless design. The Laptop Go 2 continues exactly where its predecessor left off. It has an aluminum lid and a mix of aluminum and polycarbonate composite resin for the base, weighing in altogether at just 2.48 pounds (1.13kg) and measuring just 0.62 inches (15.7mm) thin. In his Surface Laptop Go review , Executive Editor Daniel Rubino said "it looks good and feels even better, especially for this price point."

New for the Laptop Go 2 is a Sage color. It joins the existing Platinum, Sandstone, and Ice Blue colors that the Laptop Go comes with. Ports are exactly the same, with USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm audio, and a Surface Connect port. Thankfully, Microsoft didn't mess with the comfortable keyboard and sizable Precision touchpad. According to Microsoft, you still get 30% more key travel than a MacBook Air.

The 12.4-inch touch display still has a 1536x1024 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and no inking capabilities. The front-facing camera has a 720p resolution, there's a fingerprint reader for Windows Hello, and you still get quality speakers with Dolby Atmos . Note that the Laptop Go model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD does not include a fingerprint reader.

Surface Laptop Go 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

The Laptop Go 2 has mostly seen improvements on the inside. It's now equipped with a newer 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, putting up better performance. It still has four cores and eight threads, but it has a larger 8MB cache, higher 4.20GHz Turbo frequency, and a higher 28W TDP. You also get improved Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with the newer CPU.

Both laptops are available with 4GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Whereas the original Laptop Go had the option for slow eMMC storage, the Laptop Go 2 is sticking exclusively with M.2 SSDs. You can get 128GB or 256GB of storage, and the SSD is still user upgradeable (though the keyboard still has to be removed). Microsoft has made further strides toward serviceability, offering replaceable display, feet, battery, Surflink cable, and keyboard/touchpad to help keep its PCs running.

Microsoft quotes about 30 minutes of extra battery runtime with the Laptop Go 2, though we'll have to test that ourselves. In our testing, the original Laptop Go managed more than eight hours from a charge.

Surface Laptop Go 2 (Image credit: Microsoft)

Bluetooth in the Laptop Go 2 got a bump up to 5.1, and both laptops still come with Wi-Fi 6 . On the security front, the Laptop Go 2 is now classified as a Secured-core PC , helping protect your data at hardware, firmware, and software levels.

The Surface Laptop is still available to buy at some third-party retailers; Microsoft has stopped stocking it. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available to preorder, with models expected to start shipping on June 7, 2022. Check out more of the best Windows laptops to see how these PCs compare.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 gets a fresh CPU, more serviceable parts, Secured-core designation, and new Sage color. It's the PC to get, especially since the original Laptop Go is becoming hard to find.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Laptop Go laid the foundation for the Go 2, and it's still a great PC. It's not as fast and lacks some new features, but you might be able to find it for a great price as stock is blown out.