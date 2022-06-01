ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

New History Center Coming to Akron in 2023 Featured

By Steffany Murdock
wakr.net
 2 days ago

Former Deputy Mayor of Akron, and Akron Historian,...

wakr.net

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Medina County Parks District to shepherd future of Trump/Brown farm property next to Medina Hospital

MEDINA, Ohio -- For many years, people driving by the red brick Victorian-era house and property at 4092 Medina Road admired the home and the 17 acres of pasture surrounding it. A special treat for travelers along Ohio 18 was the opportunity to see the small herd of sheep that grazed in the fields between the house and Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Worst of Cleveland Magazine's 20 Best Suburbs, Ranked

Cleveland Magazine's annual Best Suburbs issue, the most anticipated publication among those who haven't stepped foot in a grocery store since March 2020, is now out. The yearly rankings — based on safety, housing and schools — and general celebration of the sprawl that from 1994 to 2017 sucked $2.4 billion in residential tax base from Cleveland, $4.8 billion from 18 inner-ring suburbs, and $4.4 billion from Cuyahoga County (essentially the editorial version of a NOACA application to add six more lanes to I-271 and nine more highway exits in far-flung outposts newly deforested and paved) are, despite their faults, useful in some ways.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Locals in 37th Ohio Senior Open

Akron, Ohio -- Four golfers with ties to the viewing area competed in the 37th Ohio Senior Open at the Firestone Country Club in Akron. Bob Sowards of Dublin and Sam Arnold of Cincinnati both finished -5 over the two day event. Local golfers Garrett Frank and Dennis Miller both...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Government
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
CLEVELAND, OH
100.7 WITL

Lakewood, Ohio House For Sale Is A Giant Doll House

I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#New History Center Coming
WKYC

17-year-old found killed near Akron's I Promise School

AKRON, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was found killed near the I Promise School in Akron on Thursday night. The Summit County Medical Examiner has confirmed the victim to be Ethan Liming, a 17-year-old rising senior at Firestone Community Center. According to authorities, Liming was found near the basketball...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio’s COVID-19 surge continues despite warmer weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past two-and-a-half years, the general rule with COVID-19 infections was the warmer the weather, the fewer new cases within a community. That logic is based on more people spending time outside instead of being cooped up during colder months. That theory does not appear...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Canton Police Force Adds 8 New Officers

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has eight new police officers as of Tuesday, bringing the force up to 167. The seven men and one woman were sworn in in City Council chambers. Late last year, the city raised starting pay for police officers...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy