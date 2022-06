PICKAWAY – A two vehicle crash has occurred on 104 in the area of 22 and 104 in Pickaway county around 4 pm. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept and WADE EMS were called to a crash on OH-104 and Rt. 22 at 4:08 pm on a two-vehicle crash. An eyewitness reported to the Sheriff’s Office the driver at fault jumped out of his car after the crash and ran to another occupied car at the intersection and left the scene heading North on 104.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO