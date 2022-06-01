ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Newspaper misses post office deadline

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2LpP_0fx2FDY600

The Bladen Journal wasn’t able to be delivered to the post offices on Wednesday in time for mail delivery to take place.

“After postponing the delivery of the Bladen Journal by a day because of the Memorial Day holiday, we learned Wednesday morning that delivery to post offices weren’t done in time,” said W. Curt Vincent, GM/editor of the newspaper. “We sincerely apologize and want to assure our subscribers they will receive the edition in their mail on Thursday.”

All newspaper racks and boxes did get the usual supply of the Bladen Journal on Wednesday morning.

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Land war brews between Bladen County electioneers and property owner

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A controversy is brewing in Bladen County involving a property owner, the Bladen County Board of Elections, and Elizabethtown Police Department. Laura Domingoes owns two plots of land in Bladen County, a lot her home sits on, and an adjoining empty lot that sits between her home and the Bladen County Board of Elections. Domingoes says the whole controversy started when electioneers and volunteers set up signs and tents on her private property around early voting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

State Treasurer concerned with Town of Navassa leadership

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has expressed concerns over the leadership of the Town of Navassa. In a letter to town leaders, the Local Government Commission says the town has “serious operational issues.”. The letter requests the town respond detailing how it will address...
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
carolinajournal.com

Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
WECT

Tri-county traffic check point results in over two dozen citations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic checking station operated by Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, June 2, led to 29 citations. The traffic stops took place on Tarheel Road near the Bladen County and Robeson County lines.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Post Office#Memorial Day#Mail Delivery#Gm#The Bladen Journal
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bald Head Island responds to ferry system’s sale

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, the Village of Bald Head Island is responding after their ferry system was sold this week. Tuesday, Bald Head Island Limited announced they’d sell the ferry system to SharpVue Capital for more than $67 million. Soon after, Bald Head Island Mayor Peter Quinn, SharpVue capital and Bald Head Island Limited representatives met to discuss how this deal will impact visitors and residents.
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… working on the roof of a downtown Elizabethtown building. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
Bladen Journal

Taylor gives Rotary Club a White Lake update

ELIZABETHTOWN — Pat Taylor, town clerk for White Lake, hadn’t planned to visit with the Elizabethtown Rotary Club on Wednesday, but when Town Manager Sean Martin had something come up, Taylor was the next one up. She came with information provided by Martin, but first opened with her...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 31, June 1 & 2

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

BATCHELOR’S BRIDGE

ELIZABETHTOWN — James Connie “J.C.” Batchelor Jr. cared deeply for his community. But more than that, he cared for the youth of his community. That was a strong message shared by those who came Monday to speak during a dedication ceremony for the James C. Batchelor Jr. Bridge over Brown’s Creek on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Elizabethtown.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County welcomes new health director

LAURINBURG — Scotland County welcomed a new health director on Wednesday. Amanda Deaver, a native of Bennettsville, S.C., was sworn in as the new health director by Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Jason Robinson. Deaver takes over for Dr. Elisha Caldwell who left the health department to pursue...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Seeks Provisions in Honoring the late Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent

Over 40 Bladen County concerned citizens met on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to seek provisions in honoring the late, Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Superintendent. Items discussed at the meeting were holding the Bladen County Board of Education responsible for following ethical laws and policies and offering mental health services to staff and students by following the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines. The group also is seeking a scholarship in Dr. Beatty’s name and having the Bladen County Schools District Office named after Dr. Beatty because she was a true champion for Bladen County Schools staff and students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Inflation is increasing demand at food banks throughout North Carolina

A box of food prepared at a food bank distribution in Petaluma, Calif. The state ranks near the bottom in enrolling people for food assistance. To change that, it's taking lessons from its robust Medi-Cal health insurance program, which targets much the same population. Families in central and eastern North...
PETALUMA, CA
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy