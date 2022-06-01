Donny Osmond On The Mike & Carla Morning Show

On June 25 in Las Vegas, Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. will be joined on stage by Hall of Famers Terrell “TO” Owens and Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez to introduce Morgan™ into the Mortgage Hall of Fame. These two sports legends will present Game On. This event will showcase Morgan™, Sun West’s recently developed empathetic mortgage technology which eliminates the stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and risk of the home buying process even for those with challenging credit and employment history making it easier for everyone involved.
Comments / 0