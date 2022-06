The House Majority Policy Committee plans to host four hearings this month to examine the cause and impact of inflation-induced cost increases. The hearings will be held on June 8, 9, 14, and 21 in Harrisburg and streamed live. The topics are the causes of inflation, how policies have driven inflation to historic highs, the impact of inflation on working people and their families, and driving investment and creating growth.

