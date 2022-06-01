ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Bladen among 37 counties selected to work with UNC-Chapel Hill employment program

By Staff report
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

CHAPEL HILL — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Carolina Across 100 initiative announced this week its selection of 37 North Carolina counties that will be part of a program to help connect young adults with employment opportunities across the state.

Bladen County is among those selected and is listed as Team 9, along with Columbus County.

The counties are broken into 13 teams – made up of business, civic, education, nonprofit, faith-based, and government entities representing the 37 counties. Those teams will receive various support from UNC-Chapel Hill, all aimed at connecting North Carolina’s young adults to jobs that pay a living wage.

“The University is eager to enhance partnerships and create new opportunities for members of our workforce,” saiud Kevin M. Guskiewicz, chancellor of UNC. “As our state addresses inequities created and exacerbated by COVID-19, Carolina Across 100 will connect young people with education and living-wage employment opportunities in North Carolina by bringing community leaders from across the state together to collaborate and bolster one another’s work.”

Anita Brown-Graham, director of the ncIMPACT Initiative and lead coordinator for Carolina Across 100, said she was impressed by the optimistic approaches suggested by the groups who applied.

“In their applications and interviews, communities expressed great enthusiasm about the resources Carolina Across 100 will bring to strengthen their work,” Brown-Graham said. “Our goal was to reach 20 counties, so we are thrilled that 37 counties made clear their commitment to partner with us for this first program to connect young adults to educational opportunities and living-wage employment.”

The organization Men and Women United for Youth and Families is currently working with the governments of Columbus and Bladen counties to provide job training and mentorship to Opportunity Youth, as well as counseling services that build life skills and grow communities.

MWUYF’s “Strengthening Families” program provides counseling to parents and families, and their partners at NC A&T’s Cooperative Extension provide evidence-based life-skill training for MWUYF’s “Community Voices” program MWUYF’s “Youth Ambassadors for a Better Community Program” foster students’ life skills through mentorships that range from MWUYF staff to local farmers.

The collaborative strives to empower Opportunity Youth “to see the value they hold and therefore visualize a successful future beyond the barrier they’ve always known.”

Teams will meet for a kick-off in mid-June, and for their first forum at UNC-Chapel Hill in mid-September. Throughout the two-year program, the 13 teams will meet for a series of forums to coalesce around a shared vision for their collaborative efforts to support Opportunity Youth, engage in cross-collaborative learning with other communities, and identify, plan for, and gather resources to sustain and expand their efforts over the long-term.

The Carolina Across 100 team will also conduct site visits across participating counties to facilitate the program’s implementation.

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

NCCU announces sudden passing of dean of School of Law

Leaders at North Carolina Central University shared the sad news on Friday that Attorney Browne C. Lewis, dean of the NCCU School of Law, died Thursday while attending a conference in Colorado. Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye, Ph.D., wrote, "It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden passing of...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus County, NC
Education
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
County
Bladen County, NC
City
Columbus, NC
Columbus County, NC
Government
County
Columbus County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
Bladen County, NC
Education
Bladen Journal

Robeson County unemployment rate improves

LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate drop slightly during the last month, which continued a downward trend since topping out in June. According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, Robeson County’s unemployment rate was 5.8% in April, the most recent month for which data is available.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

State Treasurer concerned with Town of Navassa leadership

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell has expressed concerns over the leadership of the Town of Navassa. In a letter to town leaders, the Local Government Commission says the town has “serious operational issues.”. The letter requests the town respond detailing how it will address...
cbs17

Cumberland Co. teacher named 1 of 3 participate learning teachers of the year across the country

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County teacher was selected Thursday as one of three 2022 Participant Learning Teachers of the Year. Anayansi Young, a fourth-grade Spanish Immersion teacher at W. H. Owen Elementary School, was selected out of 3,000 educators in more than 400 schools across the country. Young received a framed certificate, a laptop and a $1,000 check.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Chapel Hill#Nc A T#College#Team 9#Ncimpact Initiative
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. Rep. Grier Martin to resign in July before Pentagon job

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Grier Martin will resign from the House next month because he is taking a job at the Pentagon. Martin, a Wake County Democrat whose two stints in the chamber date back to 2005, said he'll begin July 18 as senior adviser to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana pass N.C. Senate on same day

RALEIGH — The effort to expand Medicaid in North Carolina passed a hurdle Wednesday afternoon as the N.C. Senate voted 44 to 2 to pass H.B. 149 Expanding Access to Healthcare. In addition to Medicaid expansion, the bill contains the repeal of some certificate-of-need (or CON) laws and expands practice authority for nurses.
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Bladen Journal

Wildlife agency enters partnership to enhance coastal waters access

RALEIGH – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the lead agency responsible for developing quality boating access across the state, and the N.C. Marine and Estuary Foundation, a non-profit organization promoting thriving coastal resources, announced today the formation of a joint venture that will enhance coastal access for boaters, recreational anglers and commercial fishermen.
RALEIGH, NC
bladenonline.com

Community Seeks Provisions in Honoring the late Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Assistant Superintendent

Over 40 Bladen County concerned citizens met on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to seek provisions in honoring the late, Dr. Antonia Beatty, Bladen County Schools Superintendent. Items discussed at the meeting were holding the Bladen County Board of Education responsible for following ethical laws and policies and offering mental health services to staff and students by following the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines. The group also is seeking a scholarship in Dr. Beatty’s name and having the Bladen County Schools District Office named after Dr. Beatty because she was a true champion for Bladen County Schools staff and students.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 31, June 1 & 2

Elizabeth Woodard Hamilton, 87, of Beaufort passed away on June 1, 2022 at the Davis Health & Wellness Center in Wilmington, NC. Elizabeth was a Registered Nurse all her life. She worked in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Lumberton. She was always quick to deliver care whenever needed to strangers, friends, family and animals.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be thinking that the possibility of legal use for marijuana in medical treatment is going to make it easier for you to get high. The North Carolina Senate could consider a bill as soon as Thursday morning that would legalize medical marijuana, which would be a landmark in the state, […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
wraltechwire.com

Looking for work? More than 1,400 available at upcoming virtual job fair

RALEIGH – With some 50,000 open IT jobs across all sectors of North Carolina’s economy, employers are seeking to add workers to their teams. There are already 20 employers, with the possibility of more joining this week, with IT roles open across the state that will participate in a virtual job expo hosted by the North Carolina Technology Association, NC TECH, on Wednesday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
JOBS
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy