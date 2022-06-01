ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Work can be intense. But tackling multiple projects, large datasheets, and power-hungry programs is nearly effortless on an ultrawide monitor. Because when you display all those PDFs and documents on a wider screen, there’s no detail you won’t catch. So today, we’re highlighting some of the best ultrawide monitors for...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Grab this Lenovo IdeaPad laptop while it’s only $150

You probably won’t find a quality laptop this cheap again. Lenovo just discounted the IdeaPad 1 by 58%, which slashes its price by $215, down to $150 from its original price of $365. This is definitely one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a budget machine. It’s likely to sell out soon, so check it out while it’s still available.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,000 off today

While there are many laptop deals online, most of these devices don’t quite cut it for a power user. If you need tons of processing power in a slim form factor, we found the perfect offer. One of the featured products in today’s Dell laptop deals is the Dell Vostro 7510, a business-class machine with a powerful i7 processor and a thin and light body. You can pick up this computer from the Dell website for just $1,149, a $1,064 discount from the regular price of $2,213. Keep reading to discover why this could be your next daily driver.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best 2-in-1 Laptop for 2022

CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The best two-in-one laptops offer versatility like no other. The devices like the Surface Pro 8 offer a super-flexible work environment where you can type on the go and detach the display when needed. The segment is growing lately because people value flexibility in getting work done. The best two-in-one laptops help you do more than a traditional laptop without a significant increase in size, weight or price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is today

There’s no better time to buy a new laptop than today, with laptop deals around every corner, and with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga seeing a huge discount at Lenovo. In fact, the popular 2-in-1 laptop is seeing a discount of more than $1,700, making it one of the best laptop deals we’ve come across. This brings the sale price down to just $924, putting the ultra professional ThinkPad X1 Yoga in the price range of many of the best budget laptops.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity Apps#Ultra#Mac#The Apple Studio Display#The Usb Typ C#Qhd#Eyesafe Certification
Digital Trends

Best Amazon Laptop Deals: Save on Apple, Acer, HP and more

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals for work or school, or gaming laptop deals to play today’s most popular games, you’ll surely find a machine that fits your needs and budget if you browse Amazon. There’s no shortage of discounts from the retailer, so it might take some time for you to narrow down your options. To help you find your next laptop, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon laptop deals that you can shop right now. You have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out, as there’s no telling how long these offers will last.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Asus laptop for $150 is the best laptop deal you’ll find today

If you’re in the market for an affordable, go-anywhere computing device, Best Buy has a great deal on an Asus 14-inch laptop right now. Currently you can save $110 on the Asus R410 Laptop, which brings its price down to a super affordable $150. Any laptop for $150 is one of the best laptop deals you’ll come across, and this Asus 14-inch laptop is no slouch when it comes to performance and capability. Read on for more details on this steal of a laptop deal.
COMPUTERS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Ultra-Thin Flat Screen TVs for Your Home Theater

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The move from CRT (old box TVs) to LCDs (flat screens) is one of the most significant consumer technology improvements of the past decade. But TV makers have refined their display technology even further, and today’s flat screens are significantly thinner than they were even a few years ago, despite having better quality and smart features. If you’re thinking about replacing your older HDTV with a 4K model, and want it to take up...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The LG C1 OLED TV plummets to record-low price in huge Memorial Day deal

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event has arrived which means there are thousands of deals available and we've spotted a can't-be-missed offer on the fantastic LG C1 OLED TV. Amazon has the stunning 65-inch display on sale for a record-low price of $1,596.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $900 discount and the best TV deals we've spotted in today's Memorial Day sales.
INSTAGRAM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat includes a cable holder for a clutter-free workstation

Keep your workspace tidy with the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat. Featuring a built-in cable holder, you can sort your cords to keep them in 1 place rather than taking up space on your desk. Moreover, the Harber London Wool Felt Desk Mat has a soft touch. This provides ample cushion and protection on your wrists and hands. In fact, the wool felt feels soft against the skin to remain gently on your wrists while you type. This material also keeps your workspace gadgets and accessories scratch-free. Furthermore, this desk accessory is available in 3 sizes to suit your space: 19.6″ by 11.8″, 31.49″ by 12.59″, and 31.49″ by 17.71″. Finally, available in Grey or Tan, it has a minimalist design that can elevate your work environment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Best Tablet Deals: Save $130 On an iPad Air, $260 On a Microsoft Surface Pro 8

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Apple's venerable iPad dominates the tablet scene. And while many buyers continue to zig toward an iPad, there are a few reasons why you might zag and choose an Android tablet or a Windows tablet instead. Perhaps you're looking for an affordable tablet for your kid. If you use an Android phone, getting a tablet that runs the same platform makes a lot of sense. And don't forget about Windows tablets, which are good fits for bridging the divide between work and home.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio has a magnetic attachment and 30º–60º angle adjustment

Enhance your tablet with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. Attaching via a super strong magnet, it stays in place to keep your 10.9-inch iPad safe at all times. Not only that, but it also has a convenient horizontal angle adjustment from 30 to 60 degrees. Compatible with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5, it also works with the 10.9-inch iPad Pro. Choose from white and black color options, both of which measure just 2.6 mm thick and weigh only 190 grams. Plus, they have a removable protective flap to keep your Apple Pencil safe and secure. Use your iPad in landscape or portrait mode, easily adjusting the angle in a smooth motion. Moreover, you can use it in sketch mode to draw and take notes as you need. Overall, with a greaseproof and stain-resistant design, it stays fresh and clean with ease.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds are made from 97% recycled plastics, including bottles

Listen to music knowing you’re having a positive impact on the environment with the Urbanears Boo sustainable earbuds. They’re made from 97% recycled plastics (including air conditioner units, bottles, and other items). This design is great for reducing your carbon footprint and helping the planet. Moreover, they offer 30 hours of playtime, and the charging case provides 2 hours of charging for extended listening sessions. These sustainable earbuds also have generous 12-mm drivers for immersive sound. And the IPX4 splash-resistant design makes them perfect to wear at the gym or in the rain. Furthermore, the Urbanears Boo features dual microphones for answering calls on the go. Finally, they’re available in 3 unique shades: Slightly Blue, Almost Green, and Charcoal Black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets offer all you need for business & casual

Get the best of both business and casual worlds when you don the Twinvictus Bomber Blazers™ Italian fabric jackets. This collection gives you everything you want from a stylish bomber jacket in a design that doubles as a blazer. With styles you’ll wear all day long, they use high-quality Italian fabrics like 100% Merino wool, pure virgin wool, silk, and pure coconut for comfortability and class. With a Dutch design, the Bomber Blazer comes in several styles. Choose from Navy x Camouflage, Camel x Paisley, Navy Pinstripe x Emblems, Blue Camouflage x Bitcoin Gold. Ensuring you always feel dressed for success, this lightweight jacket resists odors, wicks moisture, regulates temperature, and offers incredible breathability. From business to casual and casual to chic, this versatile jacket has a high-quality, sophisticated design.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Solelp interactive yoga mat turns stretching into a fun game for daily motivation

Enjoy stretching and get better at it with the Solelp interactive yoga mat. Featuring a smart mat, camera-laden bar, interactive handles, and an app, it provides interactive feedback for improved body posture. Moreover, this smart yoga mat includes an LED screen to guide your hands and feet placement with touch points. It also shows simple indications, such as earned points and the remaining time, to help guide you through a game. Furthermore, Solelp’s handles are separable from the bar and emit different colors of lights for a fun experience. All the while, the handles allow you to stretch even further and accurately check your posture. The handles stretch, like resistance bands, for more versatile use. Finally, to enhance your overall experience, the app offers a list of music, routines, stretching guides, rewards, and goals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi Redmi 10A smartphone has a large 6.53″ HD+ display and a 13 MP main camera

Bring your favorite movies and photos to life with the Xiaomi Redmi 10A smartphone. Sporting a 6.53″ HD+ display, enabling you to use this device to dive into content. All the while, the 3D-curved back provides a natural, comfortable feel when holding the phone. Moreover, the Xiaomi Redmi 10A includes a 5,000-mAh battery, which provides over 2 days of use for exceptional power. This smartphone also stands out from the crowd with its distinctive camera module design. In particular, it includes a 13-MP main camera to capture lifelike images as well as a 2-MP-depth camera for a natural blur effect in the background. Furthermore, securely unlock this Xiaomi phone with a fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. With a single touch or glance, you can access your phone with ease. Finally, it features a powerful speaker system for vibrant and immersive audio.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy