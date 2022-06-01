The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Enhance your tablet with the tomtoc Ultra Slim iPad Air Folio. Attaching via a super strong magnet, it stays in place to keep your 10.9-inch iPad safe at all times. Not only that, but it also has a convenient horizontal angle adjustment from 30 to 60 degrees. Compatible with the iPad Air 4 and iPad Air 5, it also works with the 10.9-inch iPad Pro. Choose from white and black color options, both of which measure just 2.6 mm thick and weigh only 190 grams. Plus, they have a removable protective flap to keep your Apple Pencil safe and secure. Use your iPad in landscape or portrait mode, easily adjusting the angle in a smooth motion. Moreover, you can use it in sketch mode to draw and take notes as you need. Overall, with a greaseproof and stain-resistant design, it stays fresh and clean with ease.

