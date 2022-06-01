The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Enjoy stretching and get better at it with the Solelp interactive yoga mat. Featuring a smart mat, camera-laden bar, interactive handles, and an app, it provides interactive feedback for improved body posture. Moreover, this smart yoga mat includes an LED screen to guide your hands and feet placement with touch points. It also shows simple indications, such as earned points and the remaining time, to help guide you through a game. Furthermore, Solelp’s handles are separable from the bar and emit different colors of lights for a fun experience. All the while, the handles allow you to stretch even further and accurately check your posture. The handles stretch, like resistance bands, for more versatile use. Finally, to enhance your overall experience, the app offers a list of music, routines, stretching guides, rewards, and goals.
