Knoxville Police Releasing Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Police report there were no fatal crashes within the city...

wivk.com

Four Burglary Suspects Caught in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office catches four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. Deputies say the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom while talking to dispatchers. When deputies arrived, they saw...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Asking for Help to Identify a Burglary Suspect

Knoxville Police need help to identify the suspect who broke into two businesses. Police say the man is believed to have broken into the Barrelhouse on Lamar Street and Yee-Haw Brewing on North Broadway in the overnight hours between May 25-26. Anyone with any information is asked to contact East...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

TBI and Union County Sheriff’s Deputies are Investigating a Deadly Shooting

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened yesterday (Wednesday) in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds, one of which was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a the hospital for treatment.
UNION COUNTY, TN
wivk.com

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Officials Asking for Help to Document Former Homesite Locations in the Park

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking for help to identify and document former homesite locations in the park. Volunteer-In-Park, Frank March, in conjunction with Park Archeologist Allison Harvey, is leading these research efforts which includes documenting field locations with associated historic records. The public is invited to join them and others at the Blount County Library this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to learn more about the project. They encourage the public to bring historic photos of old homesites, hand drawn maps or other documents that will help the park identify these locations. They will scan the materials and provide digital copies and original documents back to the owner.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

