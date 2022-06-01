ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you Know Your H2O? Mesa’s new water quality report highlights quality, reliability, value, and service.

How well do you know your H2O? Learn about the quality of your Mesa drinking water by reading the new City of Mesa Water Quality Consumer Confidence report at www.mesaaz.gov/ccr.

For over 100 years, the City of Mesa has been committed to providing its customers with water that meets more than 100 state and federal drinking water standards. The new report reflects testing performed in 2021 and highlights water quality, sources, treatment, testing and monitoring.

“Our priority is to provide Mesa residents and businesses with a safe and dependable supply of drinking water,” Water Resources Department Director Chris Hassert said. “The City invests millions of dollars in water infrastructure and has inspectors, analysts, technicians, engineers and water treatment specialists who work diligently so you can be confident about your drinking water.”

The new 2021 Consumer Confidence Report is available online in English at www.mesaaz.gov/ccr and Spanish at www.mesaaz.gov/ccrespanol. For hard copies, please contact (480) 644-6461 or water.quality@mesaaz.gov.

