ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Big money floods Eastside council races

theeastsiderla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. Read on to find out who are the big spenders in our local City Council races. • Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here. • Advertise in the Daily Digest. Elysian Park: Stuck in a lowrider...

www.theeastsiderla.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastsiderla.com

Eastside City Council races flooded with independent campaign cash

Even for Rick Taylor, a 50-year veteran of campaign consulting, the money flowing into this year’s City Council races stands out. But it's not the contributions collected by the candidates that has attracted attention. Instead, its the big spending by groups independent of the campaigns that has been surprising.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

The mall mogul and former Republican who could rule Los Angeles

Yet his supporters say it is precisely his experience outside of government that is the source of their enthusiasm. They see a city riddled with crime, where tent encampments for the homeless have taken over sidewalks and freeway underpasses – a city at its lowest point in years. Many complain of motorhomes parked for days or weeks on residential streets, people defecating in public parks, robberies in the city’s wealthier neighborhoods.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
LATACO

Elephant Hill Has Become a ‘Secret’ Off-Road Area In El Sereno, But Residents Are Defending It At All Costs

There is an oasis in El Sereno called Elephant Hill. Home to rabbits, reptiles, owls, hawks, coyotes, and even a bobcat (I crossed paths with its round, fuzzy tail once), it has 360° views that take your eyes on a sensory ride from downtown to the mountains and Catalina Island on a clear day. From above, the hills form an elephant-like shape. Locals have long referred to it as “The Heavens,” a name derived from a locked gate at an entrance that folks referred to as “The Gates of Heaven.” Goats, cows, and chickens roamed the hill when the Lifur Dairy Farm stood below it on Harriman Avenue and Pullman Street. The dairy closed in the late 1940s, but an underground stream still flows inconspicuously beneath its 110 acres that awake at dawn to a symphony of roosters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Group who broke into vacant Caltrans homes in El Sereno fighting to stay

For the last year, Ruby Gordillo is proud that she can call a once-vacant house on Sheffield Avenue in El Sereno her home."This is what I call home," said Gordillo. "I live here with my husband, my three kids, three cats and a dog."Two years ago, Gordillo led a group called "Reclaiming our Homes" and broke into the vacant homes which were supposed to be demolished for the failed 710 freeway extension project. "We were extremely scared," said Gordillo. "We were very sure that we were going to be arrested."Instead, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles negotiated a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

BRT: A Crisis on Colorado

On May 19th, the Metro board Planning and Programming Committee approved moving forward on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor through Eagle Rock. But is its proposed “Refined F1 – one lane option” design the best it can come up with?. The North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit...
PASADENA, CA
vnexplorer.net

Real Estate newsletter: Renting becomes a competitive sport

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter. This week, we’re focusing on the brutal, broken state of the Southern California rental market. More than half of L.A. County residents are renters — one of the highest rates in the country — so it only felt right to look into why exactly finding a place to stay here is so difficult.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Cedillo
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Labor Union#Politics Local#The Daily Digest#Theeastsiderla Com#Instagram#Eastsider Council
theeastsiderla.com

Finneas O’Connell buys the house next door for $4.6 million & more real estate news

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com. It was a short but busy week, so I'm looking forward to a weekend break. The first weekend of June will bring partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid '70s. Nice weather to get out and about and, if you haven't already, cast your ballot in an L.A. County Vote Center ahead of next Tuesday's primary.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Netflix
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-3-2022 to 6-5-2022]

We’ll say this after reviewing the list we’ve arranged for the upcoming weekend: It feels good to have so many signature local events returning to normal, in-person activity after what seems like the longest two years of our lives. Here’s hoping for a very normal(ish) summer to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy