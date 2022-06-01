ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caitlyn Shelton
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FXdY9_0fx1XJuj00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Funeral services to begin Tuesday for Texas school shooting victims

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

9 COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 696 new COVID cases and 9 additional deaths on June 2. On Wednesday, 628 new COVID-19 cases and 9 additional deaths were reported. The DHHR has reported 517,249 (+696) total cases and 6,971 (+9) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
City
West, TX
West, TX
Crime & Safety
WBOY 12 News

Lowe’s gives State Police AED machines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Lowe’s gave West Virginia State Police’s Morgantown Detachment seven automated external defibrillator machines on Wednesday morning. The West Virginia State Police and Lowe’s loss prevention team have worked extensively together for many years and the store asked if troopers needed these extra devices from which Lowe’s was not currently using. “It’s nice […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

When is your local Pride celebration?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month–a time to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York and celebrate a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. Gatherings can vary from parades to parties to festivals, and local communities in West Virginia are joining in on the fun. Here’s a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
WBOY 12 News

WV DHHR launches foster care dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Wednesday launched a child welfare dashboard that shows statewide child placements and referrals, details on the DHHR workforce, and other information. The dashboard breaks down the amount of children placed in foster care, detention centers, psychiatric care, and other types of specialized […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Attorney General’s mobile office aids community

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia Attorney General’s office is set up in Charleston, but the mobile office made its way to Morgantown on Thursday, and it plans to visit other various locations throughout the month. Office of the Attorney General Consumer Representative and Compliance Specialist Pam Krushansky mentioned that the purpose of the mobile […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Doctors confirm Gov. Justice’s Lyme disease diagnosis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a week of uncertainty, Gov. Jim Justice’s doctors confirmed that he has Lyme disease. In a press release Wednesday evening, the governor’s office said Justice will be on antibiotics for several weeks. Justice held his first COVID-19 briefing after he started to be treated for possible Lyme disease Tuesday, May […]
HEALTH
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s first high school gets therapy dog

WESTON, W.Va. – Therapy dogs have been introduced in elementary and middle schools throughout the state, but on June 2, the first West Virginia high school received its therapy dog. First Lady Cathy Justice held a Pup Rally at Lewis County High School to celebrate the arrival of Jasper, a female yellow lab therapy dog. […]
WBOY 12 News

Virtual job fair highlighting positions for veterans

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and RecruitMilitary are hosting an all-veteran job fair on Tuesday, June 7. The Eastern Region Virtual All Veterans Job Fair is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. More than 50 employers, including well-known companies like Canon, Aflac, Honeywell, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy