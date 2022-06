GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Drone footage shows a man shooting at a K-9 handler while barricading himself inside a trailer in Glendale on April 14. The shooting happened near 62nd and Olive avenues. It all started around 2 a.m. when a woman called 911 and told police her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Anthony Shafner, unexpectedly showed up at her apartment. She had a restraining order against Shafner. “I’m being harassed. My ex keeps hopping my balcony and knocking on my door, and now he’s throwing rocks at my window,” said the woman in the 911 call.

